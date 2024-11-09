Business

Tata steel to Mahindra: 6 stocks to watch on November 9th

L&T Share Price Target

Brokerage firms Macquarie, Nomura, Goldman Sachs recommend buying L&T shares, with target prices of 4210, 4100, 3960 rupees respectively. The current share price is 3,650.05 rupees

2. Titan Share Price Target

Brokerages CLSA, Jefferies, Citi are bullish on Tata Group's Titan share, with target prices of 4221, 3400, and 4110 rupees respectively. The current share price is 3,183 rupees

3. Tata Steel Share Price Target

Jefferies, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley recommend holding Tata Steel in portfolios, with target prices of 195, 180, and 175 rupees respectively

4. Mahindra & Mahindra Share Price Target

Brokerage houses Jefferies, Nomura, Citi are bullish on Mahindra & Mahindra, with target prices of 3700, 3664, 3520 rupees respectively. The current share price is 2,960.60 rupees

5. Indian Hotels Share Price Target

Jefferies and Morgan Stanley give a buy rating to Indian Hotels, with target prices of 785 and 759 rupees respectively. The current share price is 730.95 rupees

6. Bharat Electronics Share Price Target

Bharat Electronics received a 500 crore rupee order. The current share price is 297 rupees. Many market experts are bullish on this stock, which has returned 110% in a year

Note

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing

