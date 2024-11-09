Tata steel to Mahindra: 6 stocks to watch on November 9th

Business
Brokerage firms Macquarie, Nomura, Goldman Sachs recommend buying L&T shares, with target prices of 4210, 4100, 3960 rupees respectively. The current share price is 3,650.05 rupees
Brokerages CLSA, Jefferies, Citi are bullish on Tata Group's Titan share, with target prices of 4221, 3400, and 4110 rupees respectively. The current share price is 3,183 rupees
Jefferies, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley recommend holding Tata Steel in portfolios, with target prices of 195, 180, and 175 rupees respectively
Brokerage houses Jefferies, Nomura, Citi are bullish on Mahindra & Mahindra, with target prices of 3700, 3664, 3520 rupees respectively. The current share price is 2,960.60 rupees
Jefferies and Morgan Stanley give a buy rating to Indian Hotels, with target prices of 785 and 759 rupees respectively. The current share price is 730.95 rupees
Bharat Electronics received a 500 crore rupee order. The current share price is 297 rupees. Many market experts are bullish on this stock, which has returned 110% in a year
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing