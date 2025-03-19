LIC, Yes Bank to Dr Reddy: Top 7 gaining stocks to watch on March 19

Business
After Tuesday's market close, the company confirmed it is in advanced talks to acquire a stake in a standalone health insurance firm.
Yes Bank informed the exchange that it received a demand order of ₹145 crore from the Mumbai Income Tax Department. On Tuesday, February 17, the share closed up 2.36% at ₹16.49.
Westlife Foodworld informed the exchange that Akshay Jatia has been appointed as the company's new CEO. On Tuesday, the share jumped 3.18% to close at ₹708.
The US FDA has accepted the Biologics License Application for AVT03. The share closed at ₹1,163 on Tuesday.
The company announced that it has received final approval from the US FDA for manufacturing the prostate cancer drug Apalutamide. On Tuesday, the share closed up 1.34% at ₹904.65.
The company's board meeting on March 18 approved a bonus share for each share held. Shareholder approval and record date will be announced soon.
At the board meeting on March 18, the record date for the final dividend was set as April 25, with a ₹117 dividend.
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.
Stocks in focus on March 19: Boost your portfolio with these 7 picks
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 18: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k goes up!
Qatar Gold Rate on March 18: 22k 8 gm gold rate RISES by QAR 16
UAE Gold Rate on March 18: Price of 22k, 24k gold RISES; Check