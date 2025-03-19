Business

LIC, Yes Bank to Dr Reddy: Top 7 gaining stocks to watch on March 19

1. LIC Share

After Tuesday's market close, the company confirmed it is in advanced talks to acquire a stake in a standalone health insurance firm.

2. Yes Bank Share

Yes Bank informed the exchange that it received a demand order of ₹145 crore from the Mumbai Income Tax Department. On Tuesday, February 17, the share closed up 2.36% at ₹16.49.

3. Westlife Foodworld Share

Westlife Foodworld informed the exchange that Akshay Jatia has been appointed as the company's new CEO. On Tuesday, the share jumped 3.18% to close at ₹708.

4. Dr Reddy’s Share

The US FDA has accepted the Biologics License Application for AVT03. The share closed at ₹1,163 on Tuesday.

5. Zydus Life Share

The company announced that it has received final approval from the US FDA for manufacturing the prostate cancer drug Apalutamide. On Tuesday, the share closed up 1.34% at ₹904.65.

6. Captain Technocast Share

The company's board meeting on March 18 approved a bonus share for each share held. Shareholder approval and record date will be announced soon.

 

7. Sanofi India Share

At the board meeting on March 18, the record date for the final dividend was set as April 25, with a ₹117 dividend.

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.

