Business

CDSL Share to Trent Share: Top 5 stocks to buy to boost your fortune

1. CDSL Share Price Target

Axis Direct brokerage firm has advised betting on CDSL shares. The target for the share for 15 days is ₹1,264 and the stop loss is ₹1,120. The share closed at ₹1,173 on Thursday.

2. Trent Share Price Target

Axis Direct is also bullish on Tata Group company Trent's shares. The target for 15 days is ₹5,250 and the stop loss is ₹4,940. The share closed at ₹5,048.90 on Thursday.

3. Torrent Pharma Share Price Target

Axis Direct has also advised keeping Torrent Pharma shares. Its target for 15 days is ₹3,222 and the stop loss is ₹2,994. The share closed at ₹3,052.90 on Thursday.

4. Inox India Share Price Target

It is Inox India, on which Axis Direct has advised betting. The target for 15 days is ₹1145, and the stop loss is ₹975. The share closed at ₹1,003 on Thursday.

5. Varroc Engineering Share Price Target

Axis Direct has advised buying Varroc Engineering for 15 days. Its target is ₹480 and the stop loss is ₹432. The share closed at ₹445.10 on Thursday.

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.

IRCTC ticket refund: How much will you get back?

Castrol India to ABB Power: Top 7 Stock to watch on March 6

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 6: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices

Qatar Gold Rate on March 6: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold rate RISES