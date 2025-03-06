CDSL Share to Trent Share: Top 5 stocks to buy to boost your fortune

Business
Axis Direct brokerage firm has advised betting on CDSL shares. The target for the share for 15 days is ₹1,264 and the stop loss is ₹1,120. The share closed at ₹1,173 on Thursday.
Axis Direct is also bullish on Tata Group company Trent's shares. The target for 15 days is ₹5,250 and the stop loss is ₹4,940. The share closed at ₹5,048.90 on Thursday.
Axis Direct has also advised keeping Torrent Pharma shares. Its target for 15 days is ₹3,222 and the stop loss is ₹2,994. The share closed at ₹3,052.90 on Thursday.
It is Inox India, on which Axis Direct has advised betting. The target for 15 days is ₹1145, and the stop loss is ₹975. The share closed at ₹1,003 on Thursday.
Axis Direct has advised buying Varroc Engineering for 15 days. Its target is ₹480 and the stop loss is ₹432. The share closed at ₹445.10 on Thursday.
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
IRCTC ticket refund: How much will you get back?
Castrol India to ABB Power: Top 7 Stock to watch on March 6
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 6: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices
Qatar Gold Rate on March 6: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold rate RISES