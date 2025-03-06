IRCTC ticket refund: How much will you get back?

Business
Crores of passengers travel by train every day. Keeping in mind their convenience, Indian Railways has made many rules so that there is no problem of any kind.
If your train is too late, Indian Railways will refund the full amount of the ticket. However, there are also rules for this.
According to Indian Railway rules, if a train is 3 hours or more late and passengers cancel the ticket, they get the full money of the ticket. However, there are also conditions.
If a seat is booked through Tatkal and it is confirmed, then in such a condition, even if the train is late, no refund is given. This rule applies to general, reserved tickets.
If you are canceling the ticket due to the train being late, then it is necessary to file a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) for the refund.
Generally, the refund comes into the bank account in 5-7 days. However, the railway has fixed a maximum limit of 90 days.
