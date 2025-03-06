Business

Castrol India to ABB Power: Top 7 Stock to watch on March 6

1- Castrol India Share Price

Increase - 11.25%

Current Price - ₹247.50

2- Chennai Petro Share Price

Increase - 9.99%

Current Price - ₹518.30

3- Sapphire Foods Share Price

Increase - 8.94%

Current Price - ₹337.80

4- Jyoti CNC Automation Share Price

Increase - 9.05%

Current Price - ₹909.00

5- CreditAccess Grameen Share Price

Increase - 8.48%

Current Price - ₹998.30

6- Triveni Turbine Share Price

Increase - 6.70%

Current Price - ₹534.15

7- Jindal Saw Share Price

Increase - 6.79%

Current Price - ₹267.55

8- Godawari Power Share Price

Increase - 6.57%

Current Price - ₹174.50

9- Jindal Stainless Share Price

Increase - 5.77%

Current Price - ₹648.70

10- ABB Power Share Price

Increase - 5.25%

Current Price - ₹13893.75

Disclaimer

Stock market investments are subject to various risks. Be sure to consult a good expert before investing in any stock. 

