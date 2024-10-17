Bharti Airtel to Bajaj Auto: Stocks to watch on October 17, 2024

Business
Bajaj Auto's Q2 FY25 net profit fell 31.4% to ₹1,385.44 crore due to a one-time tax payment, but revenue rose 22.2% to ₹13,247.28 crore.
Bikaji Foods invested ₹131.01 crore for a 53.02% stake in Hazelnut Factory, aiming to expand its product range and strengthen its QSR presence.
BSE shares dropped over 5% after Jefferies downgraded its rating to 'underperform,' citing regulatory concerns affecting futures and options trading.
Reliance Industries has filed over 3,000 patents in AI, 5G, and 6G technologies, aiming to enhance its position in the global tech market.
Vodafone Idea plans to deploy Samsung's 5G equipment in multiple telecom circles while upgrading its 4G network to improve population coverage from 77% to 90%.
Nokia is in discussions with Bharti Airtel for a potential multi-billion dollar contract to supply 5G telecom equipment, enhancing Airtel's network capabilities.
The Supreme Court is set to rule on Jet Airways' future, with lenders pushing for liquidation while the Jalan Kalrock Consortium seeks to implement its resolution plan.
BSNL partnered with Viasat to demonstrate direct-to-device satellite connectivity in India, enhancing two-way messaging services for users lacking reliable terrestrial options.