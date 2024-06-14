5 easy steps to update Aadhaar card online

Business
Govt has extended the deadline for Aadhaar card updates free of charge until September 14, 2024.
Visit the UIDAI Website- uidai.gov.in and select your preferred language. Access update Section by clicking on "My Aadhaar" tab and choose "Update Your Aadhaar".
Under the "Update Aadhaar Details (Online)" page, click on "Document Update."
Next, login by entering your Aadhaar number and the Captcha code, then click "Send OTP" to receive a one-time password on your registered mobile number.
Enter the OTP and click "Login." Next, choose the demographic details you want to update, such as name, address, or date of birth, and fill in the new information accurately.
Now you will have to upload documents. To do so, click "Submit" and upload scanned copies of the required documents to support your update request.
You will receive an Update Request Number (URN) via SMS to track the status of your request.