 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Business

5 easy steps to update Aadhaar card online

Image credits: our own

New deadline announced

Govt has extended the deadline for Aadhaar card updates free of charge until September 14, 2024.

Image credits: social media

Step 1

Visit the UIDAI Website- uidai.gov.in and select your preferred language. Access update Section by clicking on "My Aadhaar" tab and choose "Update Your Aadhaar".

Image credits: FREEPIK

Step 2

Under the "Update Aadhaar Details (Online)" page, click on "Document Update."

Image credits: FREEPIK

Step 3

Next, login by entering your Aadhaar number and the Captcha code, then click "Send OTP" to receive a one-time password on your registered mobile number.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Step 4

Enter the OTP and click "Login." Next, choose the demographic details you want to update, such as name, address, or date of birth, and fill in the new information accurately.

Image credits: Social media

Step 5

Now you will have to upload documents. To do so, click "Submit" and upload scanned copies of the required documents to support your update request.

Image credits: Freepik

Voila!

You will receive an Update Request Number (URN) via SMS to track the status of your request.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One