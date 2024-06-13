 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Business

Sensex, Nifty open at RECORD highs as IT stocks surge

Opened at record high

Benchmark stock market indices opened at record highs on Thursday, driven by gains in information technology (IT) stocks and positive sentiment.

Sensex and Nifty

As of 10:08 am, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 213.45 points to 76,820.02, while the NSE Nifty50 climbed 51.40 points to 23,374.35.

Top gainers

The top gainers on the Nifty50 were Divi’s Laboratories, HDFC Life, Shriram Finance, LTIM and Hindalco. 

Top losers

On the other hand, the top losers were Tata Consumer Products, HUL, Britannia, Eicher Motors and Cipla.

Reached peak

Nifty 50 has reached all-time highs three times in four sessions this week, driven by policy continuity ensured by Poll results and the RBI’s raised economic growth forecast.

