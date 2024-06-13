Sensex, Nifty open at RECORD highs as IT stocks surge

Business
Benchmark stock market indices opened at record highs on Thursday, driven by gains in information technology (IT) stocks and positive sentiment.
As of 10:08 am, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 213.45 points to 76,820.02, while the NSE Nifty50 climbed 51.40 points to 23,374.35.
The top gainers on the Nifty50 were Divi’s Laboratories, HDFC Life, Shriram Finance, LTIM and Hindalco.
On the other hand, the top losers were Tata Consumer Products, HUL, Britannia, Eicher Motors and Cipla.
Nifty 50 has reached all-time highs three times in four sessions this week, driven by policy continuity ensured by Poll results and the RBI’s raised economic growth forecast.