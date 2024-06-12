Nagaland state lottery June 12, 2024: Dear Indus winning number OUT

Business
Lotteries are legal in India in Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam.
The winning number of Dear Indus is awaited and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
Dear Hill result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
Dear Pelican result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.
4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000.