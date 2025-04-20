English

Which 4 zodiac signs will be unlucky on April 21, 2025?

Discover which four zodiac signs are predicted to face misfortune and potential financial losses on April 21, 2025.
Astrology Apr 20 2025
Author: Srishti ms
4 Zodiac Signs to Be Unlucky

April 21st, Monday, will be a day of ups and downs for 4 zodiac signs. A major event may occur in their lives. These are the 4 signs: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.
Taurus will face financial loss

People of this sign will face financial loss. The situation at work may worsen. There will be a situation of conflict over some matter in the family. 

Cancer will have a breakup

Lovers of this sign may break up. Tension may increase due to loss-making deals in business. The mind will be saddened by the stalling of important work. 

Scorpio will regret

People of this sign will regret some of their work. Money will have to be spent on some work even if you don't want to. An unwanted guest may come home. 

Pisces should not do risky work

People of this sign should avoid risky work. They may get entangled in illegal matters, due to which they will have to go around the court.

Disclaimer

The information in this article has been given by astrologers. We are just a medium to convey this information to you. Users should consider this information as information only.
