Zelenskyy's comedy series 'Servant of the People' regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

A hit in Ukraine, where it ran for three seasons and a spin-off movie, interest in the show has peaked since Zelenskyy became the face of the nation as it endures attacks from Russia.

Amidst the Russia-Ukraine war, countries have been snapping up rights to 'Servant of the People', a famous comedy series starring Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the Ukrainian President.

In the 2015 series, former actor and comedian Zelenskyy played the role of a high school teacher named Vasiliy Petrovich Goloborodko, who became President of Ukraine after a student's video of him denouncing official corruption in the country goes viral.

A hit in Ukraine, where it ran for three seasons, and a spin-off movie, interest in the show has peaked since Zelenskyy became the face of the nation as it continues to endure attacks from Russia.

Since its launch, Eccho Rights has distributed the series made by Zelenskyy's Studio Kvartel 95. Nicola Soderlund, Eccho Rights Managing Partner, has said that the sales for rights to telecast the show has increased dramatically in the last few days.

Zelenskyy's profile has skyrocketed during the invasion as he tirelessly advocates for Ukraine, appearing with countrymen and on near-constant video addresses. Turning down an offer to escape the country had also made him a hero to many watching.

So far, Eccho Rights has donated 50,000 euros to the Ukrainian Red Cross, and the company has also removed all Russian produced TV shows from its catalogue.

'Servant of the People' bagged the best feature series award at the Teletriumph Awards in Ukraine and won the Gold Remi Award for Television Comedy at the 2016 WorldFest in Houston.

Also read: Ukraine's Zelenskyy survived 3 assassination bids after tip-off from anti-war Russian spies?

Also read: 'Goodbye my little boy': Photo of baby sleeping on Ukrainian army uniform breaks the Internet

Also read: Ukraine war: Shakhtar Donetsk youth team coach 'killed by Russian bullet'