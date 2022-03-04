Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zelenskyy's comedy series 'Servant of the People' regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    A hit in Ukraine, where it ran for three seasons and a spin-off movie, interest in the show has peaked since Zelenskyy became the face of the nation as it endures attacks from Russia.

    Mar 4, 2022, 7:09 PM IST

    Amidst the Russia-Ukraine war, countries have been snapping up rights to 'Servant of the People', a famous comedy series starring Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the Ukrainian President.

    In the 2015 series, former actor and comedian Zelenskyy played the role of a high school teacher named Vasiliy Petrovich Goloborodko, who became President of Ukraine after a student's video of him denouncing official corruption in the country goes viral.

    A hit in Ukraine, where it ran for three seasons, and a spin-off movie, interest in the show has peaked since Zelenskyy became the face of the nation as it continues to endure attacks from Russia.

    Since its launch, Eccho Rights has distributed the series made by Zelenskyy's Studio Kvartel 95. Nicola Soderlund, Eccho Rights Managing Partner, has said that the sales for rights to telecast the show has increased dramatically in the last few days.

    Zelenskyy's profile has skyrocketed during the invasion as he tirelessly advocates for Ukraine, appearing with countrymen and on near-constant video addresses. Turning down an offer to escape the country had also made him a hero to many watching.

    So far, Eccho Rights has donated 50,000 euros to the Ukrainian Red Cross, and the company has also removed all Russian produced TV shows from its catalogue.

    'Servant of the People' bagged the best feature series award at the Teletriumph Awards in Ukraine and won the Gold Remi Award for Television Comedy at the 2016 WorldFest in Houston.

    Also read: Ukraine's Zelenskyy survived 3 assassination bids after tip-off from anti-war Russian spies?

    Also read: 'Goodbye my little boy': Photo of baby sleeping on Ukrainian army uniform breaks the Internet

    Also read: Ukraine war: Shakhtar Donetsk youth team coach 'killed by Russian bullet'

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Syed Sabir Pasha-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on CFC success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Ferrando

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin Fc vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Roy Krishna on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Krishna

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Zelenskyy comedy series Servant of the People regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war
    World News

    Zelenskyy's comedy series 'Servant of the People' regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm
    India News

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai
    World News

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai