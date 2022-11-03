Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

In this video, shots of gun fired can be heard when the former PM Imran Khan was travelling in an open-top vehicle during the rally. Apart from Imran Khan, PTI leader Faisal Javed was also injured.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was on Thursday injured in his leg in an assassination attempt during his ‘real freedom’ rally in Wazirabad. According to ARY News, the incident happened at Zafarali Khan Chowk in Wazirabad. Preliminary reports suggest that five others have been injured in the incident. The attacker has been arrested soon after the incident.

Shots were fired on the container-mounted-truck carrying Imran Khan in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Soon after the firing incident, Imran Khan was taken from the container to a bulletproof vehicle and he was later rushed to hospital for treatment.

Several videos that were shared on social media showed Imran Khan being transferred to a bulletproof vehicle after the firing.

Reacting to this, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary said that the miscreants shot at Imran Khan with an AK-47 and added that it was a 'targeted attack'. According to former minister Asad Umar, Imran Khan has been moved to Lahore and was taken to a hospital.

Soon after the incident, massive chaos broke out near Imran Khan's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala.

Notably, the incident happened just about 200 km from Islamabad, brought back chilling memories of how former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was shot dead during a rally in 2007.