    Russia President Vladimir Putin signs law expanding 'LGBTQ propaganda'; check details

    Russia President Vladimir Putin signs law expanding 'LGBTQ propaganda'; check details
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 8:59 AM IST

    In a recent development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that expands a ban on so-called LGBTQ "propaganda" in Russia, making it illegal for anyone to promote same-sex relationships or suggest that non-heterosexual orientations are "normal."

    The ban was rubber-stamped by the Russian President just days after a harsh new "foreign agents" law came into effect, as the Kremlin cracks down on free speech and human rights as its military operation in Ukraine falters.

    The new laws significantly extend the reach of a 2013 law that banned the dissemination of information about LGBTQ issues to children. The prohibition on promoting such information to adults is now expanded by the new version.

    With this,it can be seen that the new laws make it illegal to promote or "praise" LGBTQ relationships, publicly express non-heterosexual orientations or suggest that they are "normal."

    This amendments signed by the Russian President include severe penalties for anyone promoting "non-traditional sexual relations and/or preferences," as well as pedophilia and gender transition. Under the new law, the LGBT will be banned across the internet, media, books, audiovisual services, cinema, and advertising.

    It is reportedly said that individuals can be fined up to 400,000 rubles ($6,370) for "LGBT propaganda" and up to 200,000 rubles ($3,185) for "demonstrations of LGBT and information that encourages a change of gender among teenagers."

    These fines rise to up to 5 million rubles ($80,000) and 4 million rubles ($64,000) respectively for legal entities. The law was approved by Russia's upper and lower houses in recent weeks.

    In 2017, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the 2013 law is discriminatory, promotes homophobia and violates the European Convention on Human Rights.

    In 1993, homosexuality was decriminalised in Russia. However, homophobia and discrimination is still rife. It is ranked 46th out of 49 European countries for LGBTQ+ inclusion by watchdog ILGA-Europe.

