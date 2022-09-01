Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    The final matches of the group stage for the 2022 Ultimate Kho Kho were held in Pune on Wednesday. Telugu Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants emerged victorious in their respective games. Catch the highlights and top moments here.

    Sep 1, 2022, 9:59 AM IST

    Telugu Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants completed the league stage on a sweet note during the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Wednesday. While Yoddhas notched up a leisurely 65-36 win over Odisha Juggernauts, the Giants conquered Rajasthan Warriors 47-42. Wazir Abhinandhan Patil settled for eight points in Giants’ victory. Skipper Majahar Jamadar put on a fantastic show for the Warriors with seven points. The Kho-Kho players also obtained exceptional support from Indian opening batter Prithvi Shaw, as he watched the games and enjoyed the breathtaking action of the tournament.
     
    With 12 points, Dhruv played an essential role in Yoddhas’ success along with Dhanush KC, scoring eight points. Aditya Kudale, Arjun Singh, and Manoj Ghotekar claimed four points for the Juggernauts. Yoddhas began the game on an aggressive note against muscular Juggernauts, finding themselves ahead in the match, with a lead of 28-26 at the end of the opening innings.

    ALSO WATCH: Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments - Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Dhruv scored nine points by dismissing three players, as Yoddhas counted 27 more points to their tally, taking the game away from Juggernauts. The Juggernauts tried bouncing back in the final turn. Still, Sinam Rokeson Singh (4.01 min), Thokchom Sadananda Meitei (2.59 min) and Sudershan (2.38 min) stood tall for Yoddhas in the defence, helping their side achieve an uncomplicated victory in the end.

    With 23 points, the Giants have sealed their playoff berth, alongside Juggernauts (21 pts), Yoddhas (19 pts) and Chennai Quick Guns (15 pts). The playoffs will begin on Friday, with qualifier 1 and the eliminator, while qualifier 2 will occur on Saturday. The final will happen on Sunday.

    ALSO WATCH: Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments - Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Earlier in the day's first match, the Warriors offered some challenges for the Giants. The latter had already cemented their position at the Top-2 of the points table. The Warriors dismissed eight opposition defenders, taking a 20-2 lead in the first turn, but the Giants successfully kept themselves ahead in the match with a slim 23-22 lead during the innings break.

    Sagar Potdar ensured four bonus points for Giants for his 3.21-minute defence, restricting Warriors to simply 18 points in the third turn. However, Nilesh Patil provided the Giants with a winning lead with less than a couple of minutes left when he seized Yalla Satish using his skilled pole dive before securing the game comfortably.

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Top Stories

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA
    Entertainment

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    Must See

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers
    India News

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects
    Defence

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat
    Defence

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'