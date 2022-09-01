Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

The final matches of the group stage for the 2022 Ultimate Kho Kho were held in Pune on Wednesday. Telugu Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants emerged victorious in their respective games. Catch the highlights and top moments here.

Telugu Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants completed the league stage on a sweet note during the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Wednesday. While Yoddhas notched up a leisurely 65-36 win over Odisha Juggernauts, the Giants conquered Rajasthan Warriors 47-42. Wazir Abhinandhan Patil settled for eight points in Giants’ victory. Skipper Majahar Jamadar put on a fantastic show for the Warriors with seven points. The Kho-Kho players also obtained exceptional support from Indian opening batter Prithvi Shaw, as he watched the games and enjoyed the breathtaking action of the tournament.



With 12 points, Dhruv played an essential role in Yoddhas’ success along with Dhanush KC, scoring eight points. Aditya Kudale, Arjun Singh, and Manoj Ghotekar claimed four points for the Juggernauts. Yoddhas began the game on an aggressive note against muscular Juggernauts, finding themselves ahead in the match, with a lead of 28-26 at the end of the opening innings.

Dhruv scored nine points by dismissing three players, as Yoddhas counted 27 more points to their tally, taking the game away from Juggernauts. The Juggernauts tried bouncing back in the final turn. Still, Sinam Rokeson Singh (4.01 min), Thokchom Sadananda Meitei (2.59 min) and Sudershan (2.38 min) stood tall for Yoddhas in the defence, helping their side achieve an uncomplicated victory in the end.

With 23 points, the Giants have sealed their playoff berth, alongside Juggernauts (21 pts), Yoddhas (19 pts) and Chennai Quick Guns (15 pts). The playoffs will begin on Friday, with qualifier 1 and the eliminator, while qualifier 2 will occur on Saturday. The final will happen on Sunday.

Earlier in the day's first match, the Warriors offered some challenges for the Giants. The latter had already cemented their position at the Top-2 of the points table. The Warriors dismissed eight opposition defenders, taking a 20-2 lead in the first turn, but the Giants successfully kept themselves ahead in the match with a slim 23-22 lead during the innings break.

Sagar Potdar ensured four bonus points for Giants for his 3.21-minute defence, restricting Warriors to simply 18 points in the third turn. However, Nilesh Patil provided the Giants with a winning lead with less than a couple of minutes left when he seized Yalla Satish using his skilled pole dive before securing the game comfortably.