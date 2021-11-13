ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev - Ranking the 4 top contenders to win the title

The ATP Finals 2021 get underway from Sunday, with the top eight men battling it out for the most prestigious ATP title. While only one would emerge as champion, we analyse the four contenders.

The 2021 ATP Finals is all set to witness the top eight players battle it out for the ultimate ATP prize. With big prize money and 1,500 points up for grab, the participants would leave no stones unturned the finish the season on a high. In the same light, we analyse and rank the top contenders to win the title.

Novak Djokovic

The Serbian happens to be the reigning world number one and has already sealed his record-breaking year-end spot. Having come off a glorious year, he would undoubtedly look to finish the season in the best possible way, with his record sixth title here. Also, coming off a worthy title-winning performance in the preceding Paris Masters 2021, he would definitely be the favourite. ALSO READ: ATP Finals 2021 - Groups announced, Novak Djokovic to start off against Casper Ruud

Daniil Medvedev

The Russian is currently ranked second and is high on confidence after winning the maiden Grand Slam of his career during the 2021 US Open, defeating Djokovic for the same, while he is also the defending champion here. Although he lost the Paris Master to him this week, it is unlikely to affect his confidence or performance and would be a force to be reckoned with.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

The Greek also had a phenomenal year, reaching the final of the French Open, only to lose to Djokovic. Nevertheless, he has been destined for success by every critic, and the ATP Finals could provide well the platform where he could have his ultimate breakthrough once again. Having already won the title in 2019, he looks like a solid favourite to make his way to the final, while ranked fourth makes him a strong candidate. ALSO READ: ATP Finals 2021 - Novak Djokovic could script these 3 classic records