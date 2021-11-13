  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev - Ranking the 4 top contenders to win the title

    First Published Nov 13, 2021, 3:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The ATP Finals 2021 get underway from Sunday, with the top eight men battling it out for the most prestigious ATP title. While only one would emerge as champion, we analyse the four contenders.

    ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev - Ranking the 4 top contenders to win the title-ayh

    The 2021 ATP Finals is all set to witness the top eight players battle it out for the ultimate ATP prize. With big prize money and 1,500 points up for grab, the participants would leave no stones unturned the finish the season on a high. In the same light, we analyse and rank the top contenders to win the title.

    ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev - Ranking the 4 top contenders to win the title-ayh

    Novak Djokovic
    The Serbian happens to be the reigning world number one and has already sealed his record-breaking year-end spot. Having come off a glorious year, he would undoubtedly look to finish the season in the best possible way, with his record sixth title here. Also, coming off a worthy title-winning performance in the preceding Paris Masters 2021, he would definitely be the favourite.

     

    ALSO READ: ATP Finals 2021 - Groups announced, Novak Djokovic to start off against Casper Ruud

    ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev - Ranking the 4 top contenders to win the title-ayh

    Daniil Medvedev
    The Russian is currently ranked second and is high on confidence after winning the maiden Grand Slam of his career during the 2021 US Open, defeating Djokovic for the same, while he is also the defending champion here. Although he lost the Paris Master to him this week, it is unlikely to affect his confidence or performance and would be a force to be reckoned with.

    ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev - Ranking the 4 top contenders to win the title-ayh

    Stefanos Tsitsipas
    The Greek also had a phenomenal year, reaching the final of the French Open, only to lose to Djokovic. Nevertheless, he has been destined for success by every critic, and the ATP Finals could provide well the platform where he could have his ultimate breakthrough once again. Having already won the title in 2019, he looks like a solid favourite to make his way to the final, while ranked fourth makes him a strong candidate.

     

    ALSO READ: ATP Finals 2021 - Novak Djokovic could script these 3 classic records

    ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev - Ranking the 4 top contenders to win the title-ayh

    Alexander Zverev
    The German is ranked third and is also a one-time winner of the event in 2018. Although he has been tipped for long-term success, including Slams, he has missed out on diverse occasions despite a promising start. Nonetheless, it would not be wise to rule him entirely out of this event, as his exquisite gameplay technique could spring in a surprise to hand him his second title here.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, NZ vs AUS (Final): 6 players to watch out as New Zealand and Australia clash in final-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: 6 players to watch out as New Zealand and Australia clash in final

    Video Icon
    ATP Finals 2021: Groups announced, Novak Djokovic to start off against Casper Ruud-ayh

    ATP Finals 2021: Groups announced, Novak Djokovic to start off against Casper Ruud

    Video Icon
    Commonwealth Games 2022: India vs Australia to kick of women's T20 campaign, check out full schedule-ayh

    Commonwealth Games 2022: India vs Australia to kick of women's T20 campaign; check out full schedule

    Video Icon
    Ravi Shastri opens up on his alleged spat with Sourav Ganguly in 2016, proximity to Virat Kohli and more-ayh

    Ravi Shastri opens up on his alleged spat with Sourav Ganguly in 2016, proximity to Virat Kohli and more

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami rested for Tests-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami rested for Tests

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to retain UP with reduced margin; AAP-Congress to battle in Punjab: CVoter survey-dnm

    Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to retain UP with reduced margin; AAP-Congress to battle in Punjab: CVoter survey

    Video Icon
    Virat Kohli to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, THIS is where celebrities were spotted (Photos) drb

    Virat Kohli to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, THIS is where celebrities were spotted (Photos)

    Video Icon
    Delhi govt announces schools closure for a week, various steps to combat worsening air pollution-dnm

    Delhi govt announces schools closure for a week, various steps to combat worsening air pollution

    Video Icon
    China wildlife sold in markets is pandemic waiting to happen: Study-dnm

    China’s wildlife sold in markets is ‘pandemic waiting to happen’: Study

    Video Icon
    Ahead of PM Modi visit, Habibganj railway station in Bhopal renamed after Rani Kamlapati-dnm

    Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, Habibganj railway station in Bhopal renamed after Rani Kamlapati

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    desktopAdmobileAd