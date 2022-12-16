Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    With the Qatar World Cup 2022 nearing its conclusion, we look at 10 breakout players whose stock has risen just in time for the January transfer window.

    For decades, the FIFA World Cup has witnessed the rise and rise of star players across nations. Billions turn their attention to the coliseum of football and the pressure is undoubtedly immense. 

    A player who rises to the occasion becomes a valued potential target for clubs worldwide – especially top European teams.

    With the Qatar World Cup 2022 nearing its conclusion, here's a look at 10 breakout performers whose stock has risen just in time for the January transfer window.

    1. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, Morocco, Sevilla
    2. Jude Bellingham, England, Borussia Dortmund
    3. Cody Gakpo, Netherlands, PSV Eindhoven
    4. Josko Gvardiol, Croatia, RB Leipzig
    5. Azzedine Ounahi, Morocco, Angers
    6. Enzo Fernandez, Argentina, Benfica
    7. Ritsu Doan, Japan, Freiburg
    8. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, Croatia, Dinamo Zagreb
    9. Goncalo Ramos, Portugal, Benfica
    10. Sofyan Amrabat, Morocco, Fiorentina

