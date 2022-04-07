Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    On World Health Day, the video is an excellent example of a fast workout after a long day of sedentary work - especially at a time when many of us work from home with minimal physical activity.

    Apr 7, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

    Today, on World Health Day, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju set a high fitness target on Twitter. The minister, a fitness fanatic and the driving force behind the Fit India Movement, is shown conducting workouts with upbeat music playing in the background.

    On World Health Day, the video is an excellent example of a fast workout after a long day of sedentary work - especially at a time when many of us work from home with minimal physical activity. With 'stay home, keep safe' being the new normal in the midst of the epidemic, physical activity, which is critical for good health, has taken a back seat.

    He urged all citizens to pledge to have a healthier physical and mental health. The minister further asked to download the FIT India App for free and effective workouts, diet plans, and much more.

    In other news, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, a Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-pronged strategy of development and negotiation with rebel groups in dealing with the region's varied difficulties has paid benefits.

    The BJP stated on Saturday that peace has returned to the Northeast region, which has now become a part of the "mainstream," citing the Centre's "historic" move to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from "large areas" of Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur.

    Also Read | AFSPA relaxation in Northeast: Why now and what next?

    Also Read | Central ministers on war duty: PM Modi to rush 4 special envoys to evacuate Indian in Ukraine

