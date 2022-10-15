Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Srinagar-based Public Relations Officer (Defence) Colonel Emron Musavi said a joint operation was launched in the early hours of Saturday based on intelligence received from the police and verified by the army.

    Oct 15, 2022, 4:19 PM IST

    Security forces on Saturday averted a major terror attack when a 16kg Improvised Explosive Device was detected in North Kashmir's Bandipora district. A controlled detonation of the 16kg IED was carried out on the Bandipora-Sopore road between Badyara and Kanbathi villages. Reports said that the Army's Bomb Disposal Squad examined the IED, which was fitted with two gas cylinders. 

    The IED was detected at about 08.35 am, following which an area of a 300-metre radius was cordoned off and search parties were immediately deployed. 

    The bomb disposal squad then neutralised the IED without any collateral damage. The Bandipora-Sopore highway is an essential line of communication for civilian traffic and the army and Central Armed Police Force convoys. 

    Indian Army on Saturday shared drone footage of its Bomb Disposal Squad neutralising the IED.

