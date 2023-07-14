WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Paris, highlighted the increasing presence of foreign players in India and specifically mentioned the rising popularity of France's national football team captain, Kylian Mbappe, among Indian fans. PM Modi remarked that Mbappe is more widely known in India compared to his own country. "French football player Kylian Mbappe is superhit among the youth in India. Mbappe is probably known to more people in India than in France," said PM Modi said while addressing the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensation Kylian Mbappe has gained immense popularity worldwide due to his exceptional performances in the French League and on the international stage. His remarkable hat trick against Argentina in the World Cup 2022 final further solidified his status as one of the most renowned football players globally. His achievements have contributed to his ever-growing fan base in various parts of the world, including India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day official visit to Paris and received a ceremonial welcome at the airport. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne personally greeted PM Modi upon his arrival. Borne took to Twitter to express her welcome and highlighted the 25-year strategic partnership between France and India, emphasizing the need to deepen cooperation in areas such as ecological transition, education, and culture.

During his visit, PM Modi was warmly received by the Indian diaspora in Paris, demonstrating the strong bonds between the two nations. He also had a meeting with Gerard Larcher, the President of the French Senate, at the Senate building. The discussions aimed to further enhance bilateral relations and strengthen the ties between India and France.

As a special guest on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join French President Emmanuel Macron in celebrating the French National Day in Paris. Indian tri-services contingent will participate in the Bastille Day Parade, showcasing the close cooperation between the two countries. Additionally, the Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past, adding a touch of Indian representation to the occasion.

The timing of PM Modi's visit to France coincides with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between India and France. This visit signifies the significance of the bilateral relationship and serves as an opportunity to further strengthen cooperation in various domains, including defense, trade, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Both countries are committed to nurturing and expanding their strategic partnership in the years to come.