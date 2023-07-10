Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has triggered devastating landslides and floods, causing widespread destruction. Numerous areas have been inundated, with roads, vehicles, and houses washed away by the powerful floodwaters. The intensity of the rainfall led to the collapse of several bridges and roads, impeding transportation and causing significant disruptions.

    Today, a massive section of the national highway near Rohatang caved in, leaving countless vehicles stranded along the affected stretch. Authorities are actively engaged in clearing the debris and undertaking necessary repairs. However, the ongoing repair work has impacted traffic flow between Kullu and Manali, resulting in further transportation challenges.

    The situation remains critical as the state works diligently to address the aftermath of the intense rain and mitigate the impact on affected areas. Efforts are underway to restore normalcy and ensure the safety and well-being of the affected residents.

    Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued a video appeal, urging residents to stay indoors and maintain a high level of vigilance for the next 24 hours. This precautionary measure comes as the weather office has issued warnings of ongoing heavy rainfall in the region. The Chief Minister's message emphasizes the importance of prioritizing safety and remaining cautious in the face of challenging weather conditions.

