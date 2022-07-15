Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    An emotional Singh is seen comforting them. "I'll pay you a visit shortly. Continue to study diligently. You have to do well," he was heard telling the youngsters. Social media videos of the event have gone viral. According to reports, Singh became quite famous due to his unusual methods of teaching and capturing the attention of his students.

    Jul 15, 2022, 4:59 PM IST

    In a rare emotional gesture, children of a school in Uttar Pradesh's Chadauli refused to let go of their teacher on his last day and were seen crying inconsolably while clinging on to him. The visuals of the teacher's departure have gone viral. Ironically, the attendance in the school is notoriously low.

    Shivendra Singh, a Raigarh Primary School teacher in Chandauli, was recently moved to another school. His goodbye was conducted earlier this week at the school, when pupils hugged him and sobbed uncontrollably. 

    In 2018, he was hired as an assistant teacher at the school. He used games and social media to create awareness among the youngsters, attracting an increasing number of kids to the school, which had previously had poor attendance due to the challenging terrain.

    During one of their interactive sessions, he was frequently seen sitting on the ground, surrounded by youngsters.

