Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

During a debate on the President's speech in the Budget session on February 7, 2019, a video surfaced where the Prime Minister can be heard stating that the opposition should be ready for another no-confidence motion in 2023.

During the ongoing parliamentary session where two no-confidence motion notices against the government were filed, a video from February 7, 2019, of a debate on the President's speech in the Budget session has resurfaced, attracting attention and discussions. In the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen making a comment that some in the ruling BJP are now calling his "prediction".

In the said video, PM Modi can be heard saying that the opposition should be prepared for another no-confidence motion in 2023. He was referring to his government's victory in defeating a similar motion the previous year.

"I want to offer my best wishes... prepare so much that you get a chance to bring a no-confidence again in 2023," PM Modi said in Lok Sabha, eliciting laughter and desk-thumping from MPs of the ruling party.

The presence of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and other senior party leaders in the House at the time of the PM's remarks adds significance to the resurfacing video. In 2018, the government successfully won a no-confidence vote that was moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by N Chandrababu Naidu and backed by several opposition parties. Government sources shared the video, labeling it as PM Modi's "prediction".

