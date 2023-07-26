Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    During a debate on the President's speech in the Budget session on February 7, 2019, a video surfaced where the Prime Minister can be heard stating that the opposition should be ready for another no-confidence motion in 2023.

    During the ongoing parliamentary session where two no-confidence motion notices against the government were filed, a video from February 7, 2019, of a debate on the President's speech in the Budget session has resurfaced, attracting attention and discussions. In the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen making a comment that some in the ruling BJP are now calling his "prediction".

    In the said video, PM Modi can be heard saying that the opposition should be prepared for another no-confidence motion in 2023. He was referring to his government's victory in defeating a similar motion the previous year.

    Biden administration 'horrified' by Manipur video, backs India's justice efforts

    "I want to offer my best wishes... prepare so much that you get a chance to bring a no-confidence again in 2023," PM Modi said in Lok Sabha, eliciting laughter and desk-thumping from MPs of the ruling party.

    The presence of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and other senior party leaders in the House at the time of the PM's remarks adds significance to the resurfacing video. In 2018, the government successfully won a no-confidence vote that was moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by N Chandrababu Naidu and backed by several opposition parties. Government sources shared the video, labeling it as PM Modi's "prediction".

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: 'We were backstabbed by Pakistan,' says Rajnath Singh; see top quotes

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Must See

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR
    India News

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR
    India News

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?