Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Feb 24, 2022, 2:12 PM IST

    The Narendra Modi government is closely monitoring the rapidly-changing situation in Ukraine through a control room in the MEA which will be operational on a 24x7 basis. The government has made it clear that the focus is on the safety and security of Indians, particularly students.

    Watch this short clip accessed by Asianet Newsable.

    Also Read: We are ready: How NATO is responding to Russia's 'naked aggression'

    Also Read: Dramatic videos surface of Russian bombardment in Ukraine

    Also Read: Ukraine tweets caricature showing Hitler approves Putin's invasion; sparks reactions

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad Fc vs Kerala Blasters Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC

    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donetsk

    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA
    India News

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk
    World News

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donetsk

    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News
    India News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'