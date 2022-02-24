Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

The Narendra Modi government is closely monitoring the rapidly-changing situation in Ukraine through a control room in the MEA which will be operational on a 24x7 basis. The government has made it clear that the focus is on the safety and security of Indians, particularly students.

Watch this short clip accessed by Asianet Newsable.

The @MEAIndia is closely monitoring the rapidly-changing situation in #Ukraine through a control room that will be operational on a 24x7 basis. The government has made it clear that the focus is on the safety and security of Indians, particularly students. pic.twitter.com/gwf10zTAxF — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) February 24, 2022

