Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

On the occasion of Ram Navami 2022, people gathered on the Saryu bank of Ayodhya and lakhs of devotees could be seen taking bath in the Saryu river. After bathing, the devotees are seen worshiping in the temples of Ayodhya.

Today, Ayodhya is being celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram. The birth anniversary puja will be held in the temples at noon. In view of the Coronavirus pandemic for two years, the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram could not be celebrated in a grand manner. However, this time the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram is being celebrated with grandeur in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

In light of the throng, the police administration has rigorously strengthened security in the fair area. Traffic restrictions have been in effect since the morning. Dozens of makeshift roadblocks erected in Mela area street areas were dismantled. Along with the devotees, the administration has imposed limitations on the local inhabitants. Two-wheelers are being halted beside four-wheelers. Some regions have been designed in a specific manner. As a result, even locals are unable to walk to their destination. As a result, the passengers are also having issues. Devotees are reaching their destination after going through extended areas due to route detour.

In Ayodhya, top security agencies from both the Center and the State are present. On Friday, top National Security Guard (NSG) officials prepared a design for security measures by inspecting the surrounding regions, particularly the pathways leading to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

