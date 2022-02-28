Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country (Watch)

    Feb 28, 2022, 3:52 PM IST

    A wedding reception in Hyderabad on Sunday turned out to be an evening to remember for many when a priest from the Chilkur Balaji Temple in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district blessed the young couple with the hope of peace in Ukraine. 

    Lyubov, the bride from Ukraine, got married to Hyderabad-based Prateek. It was a unique occasion when the priest blessed a couple praying for the war to end soon, alongside the usual blessing for long-lasting togetherness, prosperity, health and progeny. The newlywed couple Prateek and Lyubov had tied the knot in Ukraine and had come to India to host the reception. The war began the day after they landed in Hyderabad.

    Some devotees of Lord Balaji have also offered prayers at the 16th century Venkateshwara shrine in Tirumala, seeking an end to the Russian aggression over Ukraine and restoration of peace. They said that the war had brought bloodshed and turmoil worldwide and impacted the Covid-devastated world further.

    The priest said that Chilkur Balaji devotees and crores of people worldwide were praying for this unnecessary war to end soon and the human suffering to disappear.

