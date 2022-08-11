PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

Raksha Bandhan, the festival of brother-sister love, is being celebrated across the country. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He took to Twitter to wish everyone a very 'Happy Rakshabandhan'.

PM Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with young girls on Thursday at his residence. The girls who celebrated the special Raksha Bandhan with the PM were daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, and other staff working at the PMO. The PMO also shared a video of the celebration and the prime minister's interaction with them.

Interestingly, ahead of the festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Sheikh had sent a rakhi and wished him all the best for the 2024 general elections.

She told media persons that she had written to Prime Minister Modi and prayed for a long and healthy life for him. Urging Prime Minister Modi to continue doing the good work he has been doing, Qamar said she had no doubt that he would be Prime Minister again in 2024. He deserves it because he has those abilities, she said.

