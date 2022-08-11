Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Raksha Bandhan, the festival of brother-sister love, is being celebrated across the country. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He took to Twitter to wish everyone a very 'Happy Rakshabandhan'. 

    Aug 11, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    PM Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with young girls on Thursday at his residence. The girls who celebrated the special Raksha Bandhan with the PM were daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, and other staff working at the PMO. The PMO also shared a video of the celebration and the prime minister's interaction with them.

    Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2022: Quotes, Messages for Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with siblings

    Interestingly, ahead of the festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Sheikh had sent a rakhi and wished him all the best for the 2024 general elections.

    She told media persons that she had written to Prime Minister Modi and prayed for a long and healthy life for him. Urging Prime Minister Modi to continue doing the good work he has been doing, Qamar said she had no doubt that he would be Prime Minister again in 2024. He deserves it because he has those abilities, she said.

    Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2022: Dress to chocolates; 5 last-minute Rakhi gift ideas for your sister

