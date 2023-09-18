Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'India's growth potential mirrors China's rise,' says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio | WATCH

    Dalio's speech highlighted India's significant potential for economic growth. He pointed out that India's 10-year growth rate estimates place it at the forefront among the top 20 countries globally.

    In a recent speech at the All-In Summit 2023, prominent investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, shared his insights on India's remarkable growth potential and compared it to China's early days of economic transformation.

    Dalio expressed optimism about India's trajectory, suggesting that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could be seen as a Deng Xiaoping figure ushering in massive reforms and development.

    G20 Summit triumph: PM Modi credits India's strength, unity in Lok Sabha address

    Dalio's speech highlighted India's significant potential for economic growth. He pointed out that India's 10-year growth rate estimates place it at the forefront among the top 20 countries globally. Drawing parallels with his experiences in China, Dalio noted that India's current position resembled that of China when he first started investing in the country in 1984.

    Dalio likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to China's reformist leader, Deng Xiaoping, known for initiating China's economic liberalization in the late 20th century. He emphasized that Modi's leadership has sparked massive reforms and unleashed a wave of development and creativity within India. Under Modi's leadership, India has undertaken various economic reforms, including the "Make in India" initiative and the push for digitalization and modernization.

    Dalio also touched upon the current global geopolitical landscape, characterized by tensions between major powers like the United States, China, Russia, and their respective allies. In this context, he highlighted the historical success of countries that maintained a neutral stance during global conflicts.

     

    'Nostalgia and Inspiration': PM Modi's tribute to old Parliament building during special session

    Dalio suggested that nations positioned in the middle, such as India, could emerge as beneficiaries of these global rivalries, potentially outperforming those directly involved in conflicts.

    The investor's remarks underscored India's strategic importance as a nation that has traditionally pursued a non-aligned foreign policy. This neutrality has allowed India to engage diplomatically and economically with a wide range of countries, contributing to its economic resilience and growth.

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Top Stories

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Must See

    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR
    India News

    'India's growth potential mirrors China's rise,' says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio | WATCH

    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency
    India News

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti
    India News

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'