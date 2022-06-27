Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

Former Gujarat DGP R B Sreekumar, who was arrested for fabricating evidence and spreading fake news in connection with the Gujarat riots case, is facing similar charges in the ISRO espionage case as well.

Former Gujarat DGP R B Sreekumar, who was arrested for fabricating evidence and spreading fake news in connection with the Gujarat riots case, is facing similar charges in the ISRO espionage case as well. The arrest is expected to result in the reversal of his anticipatory bail in the ISRO espionage case.

Also Read: 'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan'

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan had accused Sreekumar of framing him in the espionage case. Nambi had given an affidavit to the CBI stating that Sreekumar had framed the case to seek personal vendetta. He had told the agency that Sreekumar once approached him with a request which was turned down. Nambi said he was dragged into the case by Sreekumar.

The CBI team investigating the case filed by Nambi has already approached the Supreme Court seeking to quash the anticipatory bail given to Sreekumar and others by the Kerala High Court.

The CBI would move the Supreme Court citing Sreekumar's arrest in the Gujarat riots.

Sreekumar is the seventh accused in the case filed by Nambi, who had moved the apex court maintaining that the ISRO espionage case was a conspiracy hatched by Sreekumar and others.

The Jain Commission of Inquiry, constituted by the Supreme Court, had recommended a CBI probe against Sreekumar and Kerala IPS officer Siby Mathews among others.

All accused were granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court.

Sreekumar's arrest comes at a time when the CBI has approached the Supreme Court with the plea to question all accused in its custody. The CBI team has questioned Sreekumar once.

Sreekumar's arrest in another conspiracy case will help the CBI to cite it in support of their claim in the ISRO espionage case as well. Sreekumar was the deputy director of the Intelligence Bureau when Nambi was arrested. The Kerala police had arrested ISRO scientists based on the IB report given during that time.

Though he refused to comment on Sreekumar’s arrest, Nambi told Asianet News that the development offers hope that truth will eventually dawn in the ISRO espionage case also.

"Sreekumar had been spreading many lies regarding the Gujarat riots case. He did the same thing to frame me in the ISRO case. The truth will come out. I am hopeful of that," Nambi said.

Also Watch: Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani