Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Former Gujarat DGP R B Sreekumar, who was arrested for fabricating evidence and spreading fake news in connection with the Gujarat riots case, is facing similar charges in the ISRO espionage case as well.

    Jun 27, 2022, 9:59 AM IST

    Former Gujarat DGP R B Sreekumar, who was arrested for fabricating evidence and spreading fake news in connection with the Gujarat riots case, is facing similar charges in the ISRO espionage case as well.  The arrest is expected to result in the reversal of his anticipatory bail in the ISRO espionage case.

    Also Read: 'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan'

    Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan had accused Sreekumar of framing him in the espionage case. Nambi had given an affidavit to the CBI stating that Sreekumar had framed the case to seek personal vendetta. He had told the agency that Sreekumar once approached him with a request which was turned down. Nambi said he was dragged into the case by Sreekumar.

    The CBI team investigating the case filed by Nambi has already approached the Supreme Court seeking to quash the anticipatory bail given to Sreekumar and others by the Kerala High Court.

    The CBI would move the Supreme Court citing Sreekumar's arrest in the Gujarat riots.

    Sreekumar is the seventh accused in the case filed by Nambi, who had moved the apex court maintaining that the ISRO espionage case was a conspiracy hatched by Sreekumar and others.

    The Jain Commission of Inquiry, constituted by the Supreme Court, had recommended a CBI probe against Sreekumar and Kerala IPS officer Siby Mathews among others.

    All accused were granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court.

    Sreekumar's arrest comes at a time when the CBI has approached the Supreme Court with the plea to question all accused in its custody. The CBI team has questioned Sreekumar once.

    Sreekumar's arrest in another conspiracy case will help the CBI to cite it in support of their claim in the ISRO espionage case as well. Sreekumar was the deputy director of the Intelligence Bureau when Nambi was arrested. The Kerala police had arrested ISRO scientists based on the IB report given during that time.

    Though he refused to comment on Sreekumar’s arrest, Nambi told Asianet News that the development offers hope that truth will eventually dawn in the ISRO espionage case also.

    "Sreekumar had been spreading many lies regarding the Gujarat riots case. He did the same thing to frame me in the ISRO case. The truth will come out. I am hopeful of that," Nambi said.

    Also Watch: Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    Video Top Stories

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Must See

    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe
    India News

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani
    India News

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle
    Videos

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle