Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

In the video, PM Modi is seen clapping as several jawans are seen singing the Vande Mataram song. Some jawans doubled up as musicians and performed the song with Modi in the center.

Prime Minister Narendra who is in Kargil celebrating Diwali with jawans, took part in a special sing-along today, clapping and grooving to the Vande Mataram song. In the video, the Vande Mataram song is being sung by multiple jawans while PM Modi can be seen clapping. Modi was in the middle of a singing performance by some jawans who were also musicians.

Along with the jawans, who were singing the patriotic hymn with spirit, Modi could be seen nodding and humming the tune.

Early this morning, Modi arrived in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with the troops. Since taking office in 2014, Modi has visited various military installations to celebrate Diwali with the troops.

Also Read | PM Modi meets soldiers on Diwali, says ‘Kargil made end of terror possible'

Members of the armed forces shouted "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined them in celebrating Diwali. During his meeting with the military, PM Modi was also spotted posing with a rifle in hand.

Addressing the armed forces on Diwali, the prime minister recalled his visit to this frontier region in the aftermath of the Kargil conflict in 1999 when the Indian military had “crushed the hood of terror".

"I was present for a close-up of the Kargil battle. I had been to Kargil at the time due to a duty. In keeping with the custom he established to celebrate Diwali at the nation's borders. There are many memories of that time when the echoes of triumph were echoing all around," added Modi.

Also read: PM Modi continues his tradition, reaches Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers