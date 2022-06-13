Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED for interrogation in a money laundering case, party leaders were detained for breaking prohibitory orders. Several videos were shared by the Congress party, showing detained leaders singing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in the police station.

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED for interrogation in a money laundering case, party leaders flocked to the streets on Monday, with police forcefully barricading key Delhi locations and detaining party officials for breaking prohibitory orders.

Several videos were shared by the Congress party, showing detained leaders singing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in the police station.

Raising slogans in favour of Gandhi, Congress workers marched towards the ED office but were halted by police, who had erected barricades all around the AICC headquarters. A huge number of workers were brought into preventive detention for breaking the requirements of Section 144 CrPC, which prohibits gatherings of more than four people in central Delhi.

"This is a war for democracy," former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat stated. He said, "The administration is attempting to suppress politicians who are attempting to raise their voices. The agency has previously cleared Rahul Gandhi's name and questioned why he is now being targeted."

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the opposition, accused the administration of abusing agencies. "They are abusing agencies and harassing individuals," he stated.

Surjewala claimed that Congress leaders did nothing illegal and that "Godse's descendants dread the truth and would not be able to bury the truth." He claimed that during the liberation fight, the Congress started a "Satyagraha," and that the BJP cannot teach them Satyagrah.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday in a money laundering case connected to the National Herald newspaper, after the MP arrived at the agency's headquarters in Delhi followed by a various of party leaders and supporters.

(With PTI inputs)