    Gujarat Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal confident winning '7-8 seats in Surat'

    Surat, which sends 12 MLAs to the state's 182-member Assembly, will vote in the first phase on December 1. This constituency has traditionally swayed towards the ruling BJP, with textile and diamond merchants backing the party.

    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 1:24 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (November 28)  said that his party in Surat  will win seven to eight seats in 'diamond city' Surat, and that his party will form the government in the state. The AAP chief had also said that Congress will get fewer than five seats.

    On Sunday, CM Kejriwal had again said his party, which failed to score in the last assembly elections in the state, will get over 92 seats this time. He wrote his prediction on a piece of paper and showed it to media persons.

    "AAP will get seven to eight seats in Surat; 33-year-old Gopal Italia, who is the party's Gujarat chief, will win with a big margin," CM Kejriwal said.

    He promised to "free" traders from the "atmosphere of fear and intimidation" in the state, and appealed to the women and youth of Gujarat to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party.

    The Delhi Chief Minister also said no private schools in the state will be allowed to increase their fees. "We'll ensure free and quality medical treatment," Kejriwal said, adding that only AAP can free the state of unemployment.

    "Those who leaked (government exam) papers will get 10 years in jail," he said, and announced a Rs 3,000 allowance for the unemployed till they get a job.

    "We are providing a time bound solution to deal with inflation, and these people (BJP) are abusing Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

    Surat, which sends 12 MLAs to the state's 182-member Assembly, will vote in the first phase on December 1. This constituency has traditionally swayed towards the ruling BJP, with textile and diamond merchants backing the party.

    The AAP has fielded its state unit president Gopal Italia from Katargam, and former Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leaders Alpesh Kathiriya and Dharmik Malaviya from Varaccha Road and Olpad, respectively. 

    The second phase of voting will be held on December 5 and votes will be counted on December 8.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2022, 1:24 PM IST
