Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps

On India's 73rd Republic Day, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable has a special dedication for his countrymen. In a video posted across ITBP's social media platforms, Constable Lovely Singh sings Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai, with pride. The video dedicated to every Indian on this special occasion has won people's hearts and will give you goosebumps. The melodious tribute also gives a glimpse into the lives of the ITBP jawans.

हम हिन्दुस्तानी हैं

सैनिक तूफानी हैं...



Happy Republic Day



Constable Lovely Singh of ITBP dedicates a song on #rupublicday2022 #republicday #Himveers pic.twitter.com/CGZ7gkxD8I — ITBP (@ITBP_official) January 26, 2022

Earlier today, the himveers unfurled the National Flag amidst 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' chants at 15,000 feet in Ladakh's freezing borders.

In videos posted across their social media platforms, ITBP's personnel can be seen braving freezing temperatures as they commemorate the Republic Day of India. The jawans are posted to secure the India-China border at different peaks in the Himalayan range. The videos have garnered several appreciative comments and wishes from Twitteratis.

Serving the country in the most difficult and inhospitable terrain in Ladakh, the himveers of ITBP are examples of courage, commitment, and patriotism.

ITBP, the specialized mountain force, guard the 3,488 km border from Ladakh's Karakoram Pass to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also read:

Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur