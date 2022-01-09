Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

Amid heavy snowfall in the northern part of the country, the Indian Army's medical team on Saturday conducted an emergency evacuation of a pregnant woman from Ghaggar Hill village near the Line of Control and brought her to an ambulance at Salasan in Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir.

The emergency medical evacuation was carried out after the Indian Army's Srinagar-Headquarters Chinar Corps received a distress call for urgent attention. The Chinar Corps said that it got a distress call from Ghagar Hill village near Boniyar at the Line of Control seeking immediate medical assistance for a pregnant lady.

An evacuation team rushed to the village and amid heavy snowfall carried the lady on a stretcher for about 6.5 km to a public health centre in Salasan.

The heavy snowfall has affected business as usual in the valley. Several flights are cancelled at Srinagar airport due to continuous snowfall and low visibility. At many locations in the Kashmir Valley, broadband and internet connections have also been hampered.

However, despite hostile weather conditions, the Indian Army and other security force personnel have been carrying out their duty. The defence ministry had on Saturday also released a video in which a jawan can be seen standing and guarding at a forward location along the LoC under the Kupwara sector.

