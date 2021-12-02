  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif to QUIT Bollywood post marriage? Here's what actress said in an old interview

    First Published Dec 2, 2021, 10:32 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Will Katrina Kaif say goodbye to films after becoming Mrs Vicky Kaushal? Let us read her throwback interview where she spoke about the concept of marriage and kids

    Katrina Kaif to QUIT Bollywood post marriage? Here's what actress said in an old interview RCB

    Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to get married on December 7 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Sawai Madhopur. A few days are left for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding held on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Reports show that the couple will have other wedding celebrations like Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet that start from December 6.
     

    Katrina Kaif to QUIT Bollywood post marriage? Here's what actress said in an old interview RCB

    Many celebrities from Mumbai are flying out during this weekend to Rajasthan, and more than 40 hotels are booked for Katrina and Vicky's guests. Filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan will be choreographing for the Sangeet ceremonies.
     

    Katrina Kaif to QUIT Bollywood post marriage? Here's what actress said in an old interview RCB

    Katrina and Vicky's wedding is supposed to be a private affair as the two want to keep it intimate and away from the media and public glare. As an initial precaution, Kat and Vicky's teams will be taking down information on the guests’ vaccination status (Because of Covid-19 and Omicron scare). The ones who have taken only a single dose will be required to undergo tests at least 48 hours before their arrival at the wedding venue. Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Some important senior Kaushals are not happy with the SHAADI? WHAT? Read

    Katrina Kaif to QUIT Bollywood post marriage? Here's what actress said in an old interview RCB

    Reports of the couple not allowing guests to carry phones beyond a point. They don't want pictures or videos of themselves to be taken since removing masks will only increase the risk, etc. Their guest's list is limited, and it may have to cut down further if new restrictions on travel due to Omicron. 
     

    Katrina Kaif to QUIT Bollywood post marriage? Here's what actress said in an old interview RCB

    In an old interview, Katrina Kaif had talked about her wedding plans, family and kids. It was way before her wedding news came up. The actress had once said that she would quit movies after wedlock if she felt like important it. 
     

    Katrina Kaif to QUIT Bollywood post marriage? Here's what actress said in an old interview RCB

    Katrina also said that she would not be forced to leave her work by her spouse or his husband's family; it should come from her heart. She said it is not the man or woman thing but a personal opinion. Long back when she was allegedly in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, it was reported that she had made up her mind to do less work after marrying Kapoor. 
     

    Katrina Kaif to QUIT Bollywood post marriage? Here's what actress said in an old interview RCB

    Katrina Kaif

    We all know, the Bharat actress is a very family-oriented girl, as it is visible from her bond with her mother and her sisters who live in London. The actress firmly believes in the idea of marriage, family and kids. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding updates: Guests to be allowed only with secret code given to them YCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding updates: Guests to be allowed only with secret code given to them

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's 3-Year Wedding Anniversary: Inside video of romantic dinner in London RCB

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's 3-Year Wedding Anniversary: Inside video of romantic dinner in London

    Alec Baldwin on Rust tragedy; says, 'The trigger wasn't pulled, I didn't pull the trigger' RCB

    Alec Baldwin on Rust tragedy; says, 'The trigger wasn't pulled, I didn't pull the trigger'

    Miley Cyrus 29 makes into Forbes 30 under 30 list RCB

    Miley Cyrus, 29 makes it into Forbes’ 30 under 30 list; here's how singer reacted

    Neha Kakkar gives husband Rohanpreet Singh a kiss on his birthday [VIDEO] SCJ

    Neha Kakkar gives husband Rohanpreet Singh a kiss on his birthday [VIDEO]

    Recent Stories

    Plastic from salmon sperm Chinese scientists create eco-friendly alternative

    Plastic from sperm? Chinese scientists create eco-friendly alternative

    Coronavirus India logs 9,765 new daily COVID-19 cases; recovery rate highest at 98.35%-dnm

    Coronavirus: India logs 9,765 new daily COVID-19 cases; recovery rate highest at 98.35%

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding updates: Guests to be allowed only with secret code given to them YCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding updates: Guests to be allowed only with secret code given to them

    Caught on cam: Leopard strays into classroom, attacked student sustains injuries in Aligarh (Watch)-dnm

    Caught on cam: Leopard strays into classroom, attacked student sustains injuries in Aligarh

    Omicron infects cryptocurrency market; Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin take a hit

    Omicron infects cryptocurrency market; Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin take a hit

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City FC routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon