Katrina Kaif to QUIT Bollywood post marriage? Here's what actress said in an old interview

Will Katrina Kaif say goodbye to films after becoming Mrs Vicky Kaushal? Let us read her throwback interview where she spoke about the concept of marriage and kids

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to get married on December 7 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Sawai Madhopur. A few days are left for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding held on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Reports show that the couple will have other wedding celebrations like Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet that start from December 6.



Many celebrities from Mumbai are flying out during this weekend to Rajasthan, and more than 40 hotels are booked for Katrina and Vicky's guests. Filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan will be choreographing for the Sangeet ceremonies.



Katrina and Vicky's wedding is supposed to be a private affair as the two want to keep it intimate and away from the media and public glare. As an initial precaution, Kat and Vicky's teams will be taking down information on the guests’ vaccination status (Because of Covid-19 and Omicron scare). The ones who have taken only a single dose will be required to undergo tests at least 48 hours before their arrival at the wedding venue. Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Some important senior Kaushals are not happy with the SHAADI? WHAT? Read

Reports of the couple not allowing guests to carry phones beyond a point. They don't want pictures or videos of themselves to be taken since removing masks will only increase the risk, etc. Their guest's list is limited, and it may have to cut down further if new restrictions on travel due to Omicron.



In an old interview, Katrina Kaif had talked about her wedding plans, family and kids. It was way before her wedding news came up. The actress had once said that she would quit movies after wedlock if she felt like important it.



Katrina also said that she would not be forced to leave her work by her spouse or his husband's family; it should come from her heart. She said it is not the man or woman thing but a personal opinion. Long back when she was allegedly in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, it was reported that she had made up her mind to do less work after marrying Kapoor.



