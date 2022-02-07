Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

A controversy had erupted on Sunday during Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites regarding Shah Rukh Khan. When Bollywood’s King Khan went to pay his last respects to Mangeshkar at the funeral, he read out a dua for her after which he performed an action that led to a massive controversy.

Many alleged that Shah Rukh Khan had spit on Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains. So, did he actually disrespect the legendary singer? Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal’s spokesperson Maulana Sufiyana Nizami had defended Shah Rukh in a video statement that he issued on Monday.

Maulana Nizami said that Shah Rukh did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains, but rather performed a ritual as per the Islamic traditions. “These allegations that are being pressed against Shah Rukh Khan are completely baseless and are being spread by those who look for hatred in everything for their political gains,” said the Maulana.

He further explains: “As per Islamic traditions, a dua is read at the funeral of a person after which the person reading the dua, blows it. This is done so that the effects of the dua can reach the deceased.”

Maulana Nizami also said that in times when the country is together mourning the death of a legendary person and paying their last respects, such controversies should not be paid any heed.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to multiple organ failure on Sunday at the age of 92. Shah Rukh Khan was close to the singing legend.