    KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt opens up on acting after cancer treatment

    First Published Apr 2, 2022, 6:45 PM IST

    Sanjay Dutt who will be seen next in Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2, has said that he will continue to act till his last breath.

    It was during the shooting of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 when Sanjay Dutt was detected with lung cancer, in the year 2020. While the film is up for a release on April 14, the JGF chapter 2 team, including Sanjay Dutt and Kannada superstar Yash, have busied themselves with the film’s promotions. Recently, at one such promotional event, Bollywood’s Khalnayak Sanjay Dutt opened up on his battle with cancer and his love for acting.

    Immediately after undergoing treatment for cancer, Sanjay Dutt had rejoined the KGF Chapter 2 team for the film’s shooting. The actor was asked how was his experience of filming right after his cancer treatment. To this, the 62-year-old actor said that it was not easy for him. However, that is when Sanjay Dutt also revealed his love for his profession. He said that his love for acting is so much that nothing seems difficult in front of his passion for acting.

    Sanjay Dutt had to wear armour for KGF Chapter 2’s shooting. And speaking about it, he said, “I don’t know if it was 25kgs or 2kgs, there’s some confusion. I know it was very heavy. But yes, it was difficult, it was too hot. The armour was made up of leather. Don’t think that filmmaking is an easy job. One has to face several difficulties. When we shot the climax, we wore such heavy outfits. Even my younger brother (referring to Yash) had to wear the same. We had to work in the dust. It is not difficult or taxing, because we love what we do."

    Sanjay Dutt went on to add that he will continue acting till his last breath. “I am an artist and till the day I die, I’ll keep acting if God permits me to. I love what I do. I love the characters I play, I love the body of work I have done and it’s been 45 years I have been in the industry and I see the young talent coming up," he said.

    Sanjay Dutt’s mother, late actor Nargis was also a cancer patient. She battled with cancer for a long but eventually succumbed to it. Nargis’s death had a huge impact on Sanjay Dutt. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in a recently announced film ‘Ghudchadi’ opposite Raveena Tandon. He will also be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj and Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera.

