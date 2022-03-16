James actress Priya Anand remembers time spent with Puneeth Rajkumar

Actor Priya Anand is a known face in the Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi films. She has carved a niche for herself with her stellar performances in various films. However, if you ask her about the best project she has worked on, Priya quips the 2017 film ‘Daring Raajakumara’ in which she starred opposite late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

Nearly five years later, Priya And will once again be seen on the screens with Puneeth Rajkumar in the late actor’s last film ‘James’ which is slated for a release on Thursday, March 17, conceding with his birthday. Ahead of the film’s release, Priya recalls Puneeth as the ‘best human’ she has ever come across. “I’ve never met a person like him, old or young. His soul was way beyond his time,” she said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Priya Anand, who lovingly called Puneeth Rajkumar as ‘Appu’ further said, “Everyone has a story with Appu. From a heroine and producer to a spot boy or art assistant, everyone had a connection with him.”

She further goes on to credit Puneeth Rajkumar for all the Karnataka knowledge that she has which includes the first Kannada words she learnt to speak to the cuisine. “He’d recommend me places to visit. The stature or stardom that he had, he didn’t have to be so open and embrace others,” she further said.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film ‘James’ will be released in the cinema halls across the country on Thursday. The film is being released on the late actor’s birthday. In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, film’s director Chetan Kumar had revealed that it was in fact Puneeth’s wish to release the film on his birthday as a treat for his fans. And thus, to fulfil his wish, the entire cast and crew of James worked tirelessly to complete the film on time and release it on his birthday.