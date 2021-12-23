Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

'83' hits the screen this week, and the protagonists behind the historic 1983 cricket World Cup win -- both on the field and on the screen -- are thrilled. Asianet News caught up with cricket legend Kapil Dev, '83' lead actor Ranveer Singh, Kapil's team-mate Krishnamachari Srikkanth, film's director Kabir Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will be distributing the movie in Kerala.

The 'Haryana Hurricane' said he was very emotional when he saw the trailer of the movie '83' and that he could not control his emotions. Reminiscing the memorable World Cup win, the legendary fast bowler said, "People did not give us a chance. That's okay. That's their thought process. But within a week we realised among ourselves that our team was good enough to inflict damage on any team. And once the team started believing -- there was self-belief -- thereafter we were just laughing at people. Even odds of 66 to 1 or 100 to 1... people had to eat their words."

Speaking about India's prospects in the 2022 Cricket World Cup, Kapil's message to Team India was, "Enjoy the game. Those 10 days or three weeks, put your thoughts together and be there. You do need a stroke of luck as well. Keep on working hard and have self-belief. Enjoy that very moment."

Watch this short clip from the exclusive interview with Team 83, which will be aired on December 25, 2021.

