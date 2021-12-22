Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's 83 screening taking place here, check photos

To talk about the story of 83, it showcases the story of India's win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It is one of the most awaited films of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Today a second special screening of 83 is taking place at PVR Icon. A few days back, many Bollywood stars had arrived for the special screening of 83. Present were Diana Penty, Kabir Khan, Suniel Shetty, Warda Khan Nadiadwala, Tusshar Kapoor, Malvika Raaj.



To talk about the story of 83, it showcases the story of India's win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It is one of the most awaited films of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev, whereas Deepika will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia.



The stellar cast of 83 also includes Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

The movie has already created excitement among the fans of Ranveer and Deepika. The film shall also have the star cast from the South industry. Suniel took to his Twitter handle to wrote, "Went to watch Ranveer Singh in 83. Couldn't spot him. There was only Kapil Dev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could've walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving '83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions." Also read: Ranveer Singh's Film '83' in legal trouble: UAE finance firm files cheating complaint against producers

