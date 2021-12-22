  • Facebook
    Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's 83 screening taking place here, check photos

    First Published Dec 22, 2021, 6:43 PM IST
    To talk about the story of 83, it showcases the story of India's win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It is one of the most awaited films of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. 

    Today a second special screening of 83 is taking place at PVR Icon. A few days back, many Bollywood stars had arrived for the special screening of 83. Present were Diana Penty, Kabir Khan, Suniel Shetty, Warda Khan Nadiadwala, Tusshar Kapoor, Malvika Raaj.
     

    To talk about the story of 83, it showcases the story of India's win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It is one of the most awaited films of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev, whereas Deepika will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia. 
     

    The stellar cast of 83 also includes  Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.   

    The movie has already created excitement among the fans of Ranveer and Deepika. The film shall also have the star cast from the South industry. Suniel took to his Twitter handle to wrote, "Went to watch Ranveer Singh in 83. Couldn't spot him. There was only Kapil Dev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could've walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving '83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions." 

    Also read: Ranveer Singh's Film '83' in legal trouble: UAE finance firm files cheating complaint against producers
     

    Suniel Shetty took to his Twitter handle to share a post for the film and wrote: "Went to watch Ranveer Singh in 83. Couldn't spot him. There was only Kapil Dev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could've walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving '83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions."

    Posting her views about the movie Rhea Chakraborty said that she had watched 83 and absolutely loved the film. She also said that Kabir sir had given a masterpiece and that she has no words for  Ranveer Singh. She called him good and called Osaoib Saleem, a rockstar. Rhea also said that she loved his performance and said hats off to the entire cast and crew. 

    Also read: Ranveer Singh played 4 hrs of cricket every day for six months to fit in Kapil Dev's shoes
     

