Exclusive: In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch

Come Friday, Milan Luthria’s upcoming flick ‘Tadap’ starring Tara Sutaria and debutant Ahan Shetty in the lead roles will hit the theatres, nationally. Ahead of their film’s release on December 03, actor Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty get in an exclusive conversation with Asianet Newsable.

‘Tadap’ will mark the debut of actor Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. When asked about the importance of being launched by a big banner, Ahan says that he is grateful. The 25-year-old actor said, “I am thankful for having Milan (Luthria) Sir as my first director. He has been more than a director to me; he has been a friend and a guide. Same goes of Sajid (Nadiadwala) Sir. I am grateful for having the backing of Sajid Nadiadwala.”

On comparisons with father, Suniel Shetty: With Ahan’s debut, the talks of his comparison with his father have already begun. But does that bother the junior Shetty? To this, Ahan told this reporter: “Which son does not want to be like his father? So, if there are comparisons being drawn, I would take them as a compliment. I want to carry his legacy forward, and I hope that people will appreciate my film.”

Tara Sutaria’s becomes a playback singer with ‘Ek Villain Returns: Not many would know that apart from being an actor, Tara is a singer as well. The actress also has plans for playback singing. Revealing details about it, she said, “I have a film coming out very soon, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, in which I will be singing.” Tara, in fact, wanted to seek a career in singing rather than acting. She said that even before movies happened to her, Tara was into theatre and wanted to have a career in singing. At the age of 17, she was a part of a musical play that ran for at least two years in Mumbai. “I always knew that I wanted to sing, even before I thought of acting. The reason why I did so much of theatre, concerts and Disney was that I wanted to make a career in singing. However, after the musical play that I did in Mumbai, I met Karan (Johar), and that is how Student of The Year 2 happened,” Tara said, adding that in future if given a chance, she would want to be a part of a musical web series – something similar to the popular High School Musical’, where she gets to act as well as sing.

Suniel Shetty’s advice to son, Ahan: Contrary to the belief, Suniel Shetty has not given any tips to Ahan before his Bollywood debut. However, the actor revealed that his father had one piece of advice for him, which will stay with him forever. “In terms of acting, my dad did not give me any tips. But when I decided to be an actor, he told me once: ‘Ahan, if you are not known as a good actor, just be known as a good human being’. Those are the words I try to live by,” Ahan told this reporter.

