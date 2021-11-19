  • Facebook
    Birthday girl Tara Sutaria looks fresh as a daisy in pink, see photos

    First Published Nov 19, 2021, 7:07 PM IST
    Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria celebrated her birthday on Friday. The ‘Tadap’ actor was in a work mode even on her birthday as she was spotted outside Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. Take a look at her pictures.

    Tara Sutaria turned a year older on Friday, November 19. The actor who made her debut in the film industry with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of The Year 2’, was snapped by the paparazzi outside Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. The ‘Tadap’ actress looked cute in a bubble-gum pink coloured sweatshirt. She paired it with black sneakers and black shorts, keeping her hair open.

    Tara Sutaria awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Tadap’ in which she will be seen opposite actor Ahaan Shetty. The film is slated for a theatrical release next month, on December 03.

    After the release of ‘Tadap’, the next big release featuring Tara Sutaria will be released next year in July. Tara will be seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’ with Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film is a sequence of ‘Ek Villain’ which featured actors Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

    The actress, in the past, has been rumoured to be dating actor Sidharth Malhotra. However, the rumours about their relationship were neither confirmed by Tara Sutaria nor Sidharth. Presently, Tara is in a romantic relationship with actor Aadar Jain who is the cousin brother of actor Ranbir Kapor. Tara and Aadar had recently gone to Goa for a vacation together. As per the latest buzz, the two are expected to tie the knot, and that too before cousin brother Ranbir married his girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

    Not many are aware that apart from her acting skills, Tara Sutaria is also blessed with a beautiful and melodious voice as well. The actress is trained in singing and has also sung for films such as ‘Guzarish’ and ‘Taare Zameen Par’, much before she made her debut as an actor in the industry. Apart from this, tara is also a trained ballet dancer.

