Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

Actor Bhavana received massive applause as she made her first public appearance at the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Malayalam actress Bhavana, who recently announced her return to Malayalam film after a five-year break, was a surprise guest at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) opening ceremony, which began on Friday, March 18 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ranjith, the Chairman and Director of Chalachitra Academy, revealed to the crowd that Bhavana was the special guest, and loud cheers greeted the actress as she stepped to the platform. Bina Paul, creative director of IFFK and founding member of WCC, greeted the actor with an embrace.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated IFFK. "You are the role model of Kerala, Bhavana", said Minister of Culture Saji Cherian in his speech.

Bhavana then lit the inaugural lamp at the event later said, "Very happy to take part in this 26th edition of IFFK. Thanks to Bina Paul and Ranjith for inviting me on this day. My best wishes to everyone who makes and enjoys good cinema and those who fight all chances like Lisa Calan."

Talking about Lisa Calan, she is a Kurdish filmmaker, who lost both legs in an ISIS bomb strike, received the Spirit of Cinema award, which was introduced this year. CM Pinarayi congratulated Lisa for enduring and fighting the reactionary forces.

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was also the event's chief guest. During the IFFK, he will give a master's class. Azmeri Haque Badhon, the principal actor in Rehana Maryam Noor's opening picture, was also on stage.

Artistic director Bina Paul said, "For the first time, we have four powerful women on the stage of IFFK (Lisa, Bhavana, Azmeri, Mayor Arya). All the women should know that we are now a part of the industry."