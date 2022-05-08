Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: A coin toss decides fate of the candidates in UK local body polls

    In an unusual turn of events, a municipal election in the United Kingdom was decided by a coin flip. According to The National, the vote for Llanfoist Fawr and Govilon counties was determined by a coin flip. Read ahead to know details.

    Watch A coin toss decides fate of the candidates in UK local body polls gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published May 8, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    On election day, strange things happen that rapidly become the buzz of the internet. This occurs in practically every country where leaders are elected through a democratic process.
    It's a day of celebration, grief, and memorable experiences. Having said that, you may have come across some unusual election outcomes and voting day anecdotes. But have you ever seen an election in which the winner was determined by a coin toss?

    In an unusual turn of events, a municipal election in the United Kingdom was decided by a coin flip. According to The National, the vote for Llanfoist Fawr and Govilon counties was determined by a coin flip. After a coin flip, Labour election candidate Bryony Nicholson almost missed out on securing an outright majority on Monmouthshire County Council. Nicholson and Conservative Tomos Davies finished neck and neck with 679 votes apiece.

    Nicholson predicted heads on the coin toss, but the outcome was tails, in favour of Tory contender Davies. The heated scene in the election chamber was recorded on video.

    Also Read | Daughters discover dad’s body buried in shallow grave with ‘hands cut off’, toes protruding from ground

    After Nicholson picked the wrong side of the coin, Tomos Davies was elected to the council.

    "What else can I say? People who said to me, 'I can't make a difference; if you had voted, it wouldn't have come down to a coin flip.' There was just one individual who couldn't be bothered," Nicholson stated after losing the coin toss.

    Meanwhile, it's worth noting that Labour didn't have it all terrible. According to the BBC, while Labour did not achieve their aim in Monmouthshire, they did capture control of a critical London region for the first time in history. They scored a historic victory in Westminster City, taking control for the first time since the party was founded in 1964.

    Also Read | Liverpool teen loses nipples after freezing it off with two cans of Lynx for a dare

    Last Updated May 8, 2022, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Boris Modi talks UK wants to help India build 'war-winning fighter jets'

    UK wants to help India build 'war-winning fighter jets'

    When UK PM Boris Johnson tried operating a JCB bulldozer gcw

    When UK PM Boris Johnson tried operating a JCB bulldozer

    Boris Johnson in India: Billion Pound deals, trade talks, partnerships and more

    Boris Johnson in India: Billion Pound deals, trade talks, partnerships and more

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the US, orders UK Court-dnm

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the US, orders UK Court

    UK PM Boris Johnson finance minister Rishi Sunak fined for breaking COVID lockdown rules gcw

    UK PM Boris Johnson, finance minister Rishi Sunak fined for breaking COVID lockdown rules

    Recent Stories

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding Here is when and where they are getting hitched drb

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding: Here’s when and where they are getting hitched

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma dazzles in pink again-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma dazzles in pink again

    Motorola Edge 30 Worlds Thinnest 5G smartphone to launch on May 12 gcw

    Motorola Edge 30: 'World's thinnest 5G smartphone' to launch on May 12

    Mothers Day 2022: From Indian cricketers to IPL teams - heartfelt wishes pour in for incredible moms snt

    Mother's Day 2022: From Indian cricketers to IPL teams - heartfelt wishes pour in for incredible moms

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp slams Tottenham Hotspur tactics as draw dents Liverpool title hopes-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp slams Tottenham's tactics as draw dents Liverpool's title hopes

    Recent Videos

    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon