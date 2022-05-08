Watch: A coin toss decides fate of the candidates in UK local body polls

In an unusual turn of events, a municipal election in the United Kingdom was decided by a coin flip. According to The National, the vote for Llanfoist Fawr and Govilon counties was determined by a coin flip. Read ahead to know details.

On election day, strange things happen that rapidly become the buzz of the internet. This occurs in practically every country where leaders are elected through a democratic process.

It's a day of celebration, grief, and memorable experiences. Having said that, you may have come across some unusual election outcomes and voting day anecdotes. But have you ever seen an election in which the winner was determined by a coin toss?

Nicholson predicted heads on the coin toss, but the outcome was tails, in favour of Tory contender Davies. The heated scene in the election chamber was recorded on video.

After Nicholson picked the wrong side of the coin, Tomos Davies was elected to the council.

"What else can I say? People who said to me, 'I can't make a difference; if you had voted, it wouldn't have come down to a coin flip.' There was just one individual who couldn't be bothered," Nicholson stated after losing the coin toss.

Meanwhile, it's worth noting that Labour didn't have it all terrible. According to the BBC, while Labour did not achieve their aim in Monmouthshire, they did capture control of a critical London region for the first time in history. They scored a historic victory in Westminster City, taking control for the first time since the party was founded in 1964.

