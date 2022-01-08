Election Commission announces five state polls: Election in 7 phases, new Covid protocols and more

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Saturday announced the schedule for elections to Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Saturday announced the schedule for elections to Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab. Here are highlights of the announcement:

* Our duty is to see how to conduct elections that protect both the voters and vote.

* 3 broad objectives: Covid-safe election, hassle-free experience for voters and maximum voter experience.

* A lot of advance planning and preparation has been done.

* All views and opinions were taken into consideration.

* Special emphasis on registration of new voters. 8.55 crore are women electors.

* Women participation has increased considerably.

* 11.4 lakh first time women voters across five states.

* There will be 24.9 lakh first-time voters in Election 2022.

* Number of voters at a booth reduced to 1250 from 1500. A total of 30,300 more polling stations are to be added.

* Mandatory publicity of criminal antecedents. Mandatory for parties to upload on their website, details of candidates.

* Parties have to give reasons why they are giving tickets to those with criminal antecedents. Winnability is not a reason.

* The limit on expenditure is Rs 40 lakh for UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand; Rs 28 lakh for Goa and Manipur.

* Model Code of Conduct comes into force immediately.

* New protocols have been put in place for conducting a safe election.

* We should have faith that we can pass through this pandemic phase too.

* Decision was taken after much deliberations and analysis.

* All election officials will be doubly vaccinated. They will be treated as frontline workers. They will be given a precautionary dose.

* Chief Secretaries told to vaccinate people at the earliest and step up campaign in this regard.

* Polling time has been increased in all five election-bound states by one hour.

* EC has decided to increase broadcast time for parties during the campaign phase.

* Political parties are advised to conduct their campaign as much as possible through digital and virtual mode.

* No padyatra, roadshow or processions allowed till January 15.

* No physical rallies and roadshows to be allowed till January 15. EC will review the situation and update.

* No victory procession shall be allowed after the election.

* Door to door campaign can have not more than 5 people.

* Covid protocols are restrictive in nature.

* No roadside sabhas or meetings will be allowed.

* All parties and candidates have to ensure they do not air hate speech.

* All states to be completed in 7 phases.

The schedule for five-state assembly elections:

Phase 1 Dates (UP)

Notification: Jan 14

Scrutiny of nominations: Jan 24

Withdrawal of candidature: Jan 27

Date of Poll: Feb 10

Phase 2 Dates (UP, Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand)

Notification: Jan 21

Scrutiny of nominations: Jan 28

Withdrawal of candidature: Jan 31

Date of Poll: Feb 14

Phase 3 Dates (UP)

Notification: Jan 25

Scrutiny of nominations: 1 Feb

Withdrawal of candidature: 4 Feb

Date of Poll: Feb 20

Phase 4 Dates (UP)

Notification: Jan 27

Scrutiny of nominations: Feb 4

Withdrawal of candidature: Feb 7

Date of Poll: Feb 23

Phase 5 Dates (UP, Manipur)

Notification: Feb 1

Scrutiny of nominations: Feb 9

Withdrawal of candidature: Feb 11

Date of Poll: Feb 27

Phase 6 Dates (UP, Manipur)

Notification: Feb 4

Scrutiny of nominations: Feb 14

Withdrawal of candidature: Feb 16

Date of Poll: March 3

Phase 7 Dates (UP)

Notification: Feb 10

Scrutiny of nominations: Feb 18

Withdrawal of candidature: Feb 21

Date of Poll: March 7

Date of Counting: March 10, 2022