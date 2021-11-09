  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: PM Modi may visit Uttar Pradesh 4 times in November

    Prime Minister Modi will visit Sultanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow and Greater Noida in November.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the election-bound state of Uttar Pradesh four times in November. According to reports, Prime Minister Modi will visit Sultanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow and Greater Noida. The visit comes ahead of the assembly elections in India's most populous state early next year.

    According to reports, Prime Minister Modi will be in Sultanpur on November 16 to inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway, the longest expressway in the state. To recall, Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone for this expressway in 2018. On November 19, the Prime Minister is expected to be in Jhansi on the birth anniversary of Rani Laxmibai. During this visit, he will be visiting the Jhansi Fort and announcing several schemes like the Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal scheme and the Jhansi node of the Uttar Pradesh defence corridor.

    Also Read: Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    From Jhansi, the Prime Minister may head directly to Lucknow. There he may be a part of the party conference on November 20 which will also be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Prime Minister will be travelling to Greater Noida on November 25 to lay the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport. The airport project is a prestigious one for Uttar Pradesh.

    With the elections coming up, Prime Minister Modi will be visiting the state more often, BJP leaders say, adding that he may be travelling too often to the state in December too to unveil multi-crore projects. These include the laying of the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj and the unveiling of the new All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Gorakhpur. Another project to be unveiled in December could be inaugurating the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi. The projects are likely to be announced prior to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in the state.

    Also Read: Thwarting Chinese designs on 'Chicken Neck'

