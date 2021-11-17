  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Setback for Congress in J&K; leaders close to Ghulam Nabi Azad quit

    The leaders who resigned have also voiced concerns with regard to the functioning of the party.

    Setback for Congress in J&K leaders close to Ghulam Nabi Azad quit
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Srinagar, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 11:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Internal rifts within the regional units across the country have been posing headaches for the Congress party. Now, it also has to worry about a major crisis that has erupted in its Jammu and Kashmir unit. Over a dozen party leaders in J&K Congress, who are reportedly close to former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, have resigned from the party posts. Not just that, the leaders who resigned have also voiced concerns with regard to the functioning of the party.

    According to media reports, leaders shot off a joint resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi. In the letter, the leaders expressed non-confidence in the leadership of J&K unit chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir. The alleged Azad loyalists have demanded a complete overhaul of the state party unit. Among the leaders who have submitted their resignations include former MLAs and ministers like GM Saroori, Manohar Lal Sharma, Naresh Gupta, Vikar Rasool Wani, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Amin Bhat, Anwar Bhat and Subash Gupta.

    Also Read: Comedian Vir Das encounters two Indias after Kennedy Centre monologue video

    The leaders claimed that they had been demanding a change in the leadership in the state for the last seven years. However, the party leadership in New Delhi had done nothing to address the demands, the leaders added. Already, some 200 party functionaries have resigned from the Congress in recent times.

    Incidentally, the Azad is one among the 23 senior Congress leaders who wrote to Sonia in August last year demanding sweeping internal changes. The G-23, as the group is now known, has demanded elections to the party president post and the Congress Working Committee besides seeking full-time leadership at the national and state headquarters. The J&K resignations could not come at a worse for Congress. Even as the party is already dealing with internal crises in states like Punjab and Rajasthan. the resignations dent Congress preparations with regard to the forthcoming assembly elections in five states early next year.

    Also Read: 'Doctor at heart, always': PM Modi hails MoS Finance who attended health emergency mid-flight

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2021, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi air pollution Centre expresses unwillingness to ask employees to WFH supreme court gcw

    Delhi air pollution: Centre expresses unwillingness to ask employees to WFH, prefers carpooling

    India slams Pakistan at UN asks to evacuate illegally occupied areas in JK gcw

    India slams Pakistan at UN; asks to evacuate illegally occupied areas in J&K

    Delhi air pollution Schools colleges thermal plant shut offices asked to do 50 pc WFH gcw

    Delhi air pollution: Schools, colleges, thermal plants shut; offices asked to do 50% WFH

    Comedian Vir Das encounters two Indias after Kennedy Centre monologue video

    Comedian Vir Das encounters two Indias after Kennedy Centre monologue video

    Centre allows meal, newspaper services on all domestic flights without restriction on duration-dnm

    Centre allows meal, newspaper services on all domestic flights without restriction on duration

    Recent Stories

    Delhi air pollution Centre expresses unwillingness to ask employees to WFH supreme court gcw

    Delhi air pollution: Centre expresses unwillingness to ask employees to WFH, prefers carpooling

    Gold silver price today November 17 Gold sees a growth while silver witnesses decline see rates gcw

    Gold, silver price today, November 17: Gold sees a growth while silver witnesses decline; see rates

    India slams Pakistan at UN asks to evacuate illegally occupied areas in JK gcw

    India slams Pakistan at UN; asks to evacuate illegally occupied areas in J&K

    Planning a liquor party at home in Lucknow? Apply for license

    Planning a liquor party at home in Lucknow? Apply for license

    PM Modi hails MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad who attended health emergency mid-flight

    'Doctor at heart, always': PM Modi hails MoS Finance who attended health emergency mid-flight

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon