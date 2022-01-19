  • Facebook
    'Save us from atrocities': PoK resident seeks PM Modi's help after family is evicted from their home

    Viral video once exposes the hollow claims on Kashmir often parroted by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and highlights the state of minorities in 'Naya Pakistan'.

    PoK Muzaffarabad resident seeks PM Narendra Modi's help after family is evicted from their home
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Muzaffarabad, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 1:30 PM IST
    The plight of the people residing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Muzaffarabad came to the fore once again when a video emerged showing a Kashmiri pleading to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to their aid.

    The video from near the police training school in Muzaffarabad shows the local police and administration officials evicting a family from their residence. The house owner, identified as Malik Wasim, is heard saying that he and his family were forced onto the street despite the freezing weather outside. 

    Stating that properties in the area belong to India and to Sikhs, Wasim is heard saying that the commissioner and tehsildar must unlock his home or "he would be forced to seek the Indian government's help". "I appeal to PM Modi to emancipate us from such atrocities," he is heard saying.

    The video goes on to expose the hollow claims on Kashmir often parroted by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and highlights the state of minorities in 'Naya Pakistan'.

    The video comes in the backdrop of the remarks made by India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador T S Tirumurti at the International Counter-Terrorism Conference 2022 on Tuesday where he highlighted the dangerous trend of highlighting certain religious phobias.

    He pointed that the United Nations has over the years highlighted some phobias like Islamophobia, Christianophobia and antisemitism and listed them in its Global Counter-Terrorism strategy. However, Tirumurti said that there exist other phobias, which manifest in the form of hatred or bias, against other major religions of the world.

    Drawing attention to the emergence of newer forms of religiophobia, especially anti-Hindu, anti-Sikh and anti-Buddhist, as a matter of serious concern, the Indian Permanent Representative called upon the UN and all its member states to address this threat to bring greater balance into a discussion on such topics.

    He also cautioned that the misuse of information and communication technology such as internet and social media for terrorist propaganda, radicalisation and recruitment of cadre, misuse of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes and misuse of new payment methods and crowdfunding platforms for the financing of terrorism, have emerged as the most worrying threats of terrorism and that these threats could determine the counter-terrorism paradigm in the future.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2022, 1:34 PM IST
