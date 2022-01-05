  • Facebook
    Congress marathon stampede: Congress leader booked, NCPCR directs Bareilly DM to lodge FIR after 3 injured

    A near-stampede situation occurred during a marathon event organised by Congress in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and 3 minor girls were injured.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bareilly, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 1:06 PM IST
    Bareilly: An FIR was lodged against Congress district chief Mirza Ashfaque Saqlaini and other unidentified persons after a near-stampede situation occurred during a marathon event organised by Congress in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and 3 minor girls were injured on Tuesday morning. The event was organised by the district unit of the Congress under its ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ (I am a girl, I can fight) poll campaign in UP, where Assembly elections are due this year.

    Bareilly SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said, “A case was lodged against the organisers of the marathon after a probe by the district administration.” A police officer said that three girls fell and sustained injuries during the marathon.

    A case has been lodged under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and various other sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

    The injured girls were sent to a nearby hospital from where they were discharged after getting preliminary medical treatment. Nearly 5,000 girls had gathered to participate in the 5-km marathon as part of Congress’s ‘Ladki hu, Lad Sakti Hoon’ (I am a girl, I can fight) poll campaign.

    District magistrate Manvendra Singh has ordered an FIR against the organisers following a report submitted by the city magistrate that Covid guidelines were flouted. District Magistrate of Bareilly Manvendr Singh taking cognizance of the incident said, “I have ordered the city magistrate to investigate the matter and give a report soon.”

    The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had earlier in the day written a letter to the DM requesting to initiate an enquiry.

    “Prime-facie, the use of children in such political activities appears to be violation of sections of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and also violation of Covid Protocol guidelines issued by the government. Therefore, in view of the sensitivity of the matter, it is requested that you look into the matter and initiate necessary inquiry to ensure the welfare and safety of children, by lodging an FIR at the first instance, under Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and relevant sections of IPC,” reads the letter addressed to DM of Bareilly Manvendra Singh by principal private secretary to chairperson, NCPCR Dharmedra Bhandari.

    The Commission has sought an Action Taken Report with regard to the status of treatment of injured children in the said incident within 24 hours and a detailed fact-finding inquiry report, within seven days of receiving the letter.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 1:06 PM IST
