    Budget 2022: Rajya Sabha pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, adjourned for 1 hour as mark of respect

    The Chairman said that there will not be Question Hour, and the proceedings will directly move to the discussion.
     

    
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
    As a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for an hour after the members paid tributes to her in the House. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu read Mangeshkar’s obituary when the House met for the day at 10 am on Monday.

    The Chairman said that there will not be Question Hour, and the proceedings will directly move to the discussion.

    Rajya Sabha members also observed a minute's silence as they paid tribute to the legendary singer. The house will reconvene at 11:05 am.

    “In passing away of Lata Mangeshkar, the country has lost a legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being and a towering personality in the world of Indian music and film industry. Her passing away marks the end of an era and has created an irreparable void in the world of music,” said Naidu in the house.

    “Besides defining the golden standard of playback singing through thousands of her melodious songs in many languages, she captured every mood, moment and journey of our nation for over seven decades,” he said.

    “Her distinguished and long career ran parallel to that of free India over the last 75 years, capturing the trials and tribulations of the times. India is struck silent with her passing away in the 75th year of Independence,” he added.

    In the Lok Sabha too, soon after the House meets at 4 pm, Speaker Om Birla will read out Mangeshkar's obituary and adjourn the proceedings for an hour.

    The legendary singer passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning at the age of 92. She was admitted to the hospital in January after she was down with Covid-19.

    Both houses of Parliament are witnessing a debate on the motion of thanks on the president's address and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
