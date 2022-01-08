Goa Election 2022: Voting on February 14, result on March 10 for 40 seats

While the BJP-led administration of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant now governs the state, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress will be surprised candidates in this election, even though the Congress is also running.

The Election Commission announced on Saturday that the assembly elections in Goa would be held in a single phase on February 14, 2022. The current assembly's tenure expires in March. The EC stated that polls in five poll-bound states would be held in seven stages. The ballots will be counted on March 10, 2022.

While the BJP-led administration of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant now governs the state, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress will be surprised candidates in this election, even though the Congress is also running. The Trinamool Congress has suggested a more extensive Opposition alliance, including the Congress, to take on the ruling BJP in the coastal state. However, BJP politician and Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane stated that the idea was made because "groups like the MGP, AAP, and TMC could not garner any traction on their own." Prior to the elections, five major members of the state's Trinamool Congress, including former lawmaker Lavoo Mamlatdar, resigned from the All India Trinamool Congress.

Here's a look at the schedule for the 40 seats:

Phase 1

Notification: January 21, 2022

Scrutiny of nominations: January 29, 2022

Withdrawal of candidature: January 31, 2022

Date of Poll: February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the AAP published its first list of candidates for the assembly elections on Friday. Former BJP MLAs Alina Saldanha and Mahadev Naik, former Congress women's wing chief Pratima Coutinho, and several activists have been named AAP candidates for ten constituencies. Congress, the first party to release its initial candidate list, has partnered with the Goa Forward Party. However, there have been desertions throughout the state.

The surveys have been conducted amid a rise of Covid cases, which Omicron has fueled. The chief elections officer encouraged political parties to follow the rules and prevent the election from becoming a "super spreader event."