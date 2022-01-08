  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Election 2022: Voting on February 14, result on March 10 for 40 seats

    While the BJP-led administration of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant now governs the state, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress will be surprised candidates in this election, even though the Congress is also running.

    Goa Election 2022 Voting on February 14 result on March 10 for 40 seats gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Jan 8, 2022, 4:47 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Election Commission announced on Saturday that the assembly elections in Goa would be held in a single phase on February 14, 2022. The current assembly's tenure expires in March. The EC stated that polls in five poll-bound states would be held in seven stages. The ballots will be counted on March 10, 2022.

    While the BJP-led administration of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant now governs the state, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress will be surprised candidates in this election, even though the Congress is also running. The Trinamool Congress has suggested a more extensive Opposition alliance, including the Congress, to take on the ruling BJP in the coastal state. However, BJP politician and Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane stated that the idea was made because "groups like the MGP, AAP, and TMC could not garner any traction on their own." Prior to the elections, five major members of the state's Trinamool Congress, including former lawmaker Lavoo Mamlatdar, resigned from the All India Trinamool Congress.

    Goa Election 2022 Voting on February 14 result on March 10 for 40 seats gcw

    Here's a look at the schedule for the 40 seats:

    Phase 1
    Notification: January 21, 2022
    Scrutiny of nominations: January 29, 2022
    Withdrawal of candidature: January 31, 2022
    Date of Poll: February 14, 2022

     

    Also Read | Election Commission announces polls in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur; schedule inside

    Meanwhile, the AAP published its first list of candidates for the assembly elections on Friday. Former BJP MLAs Alina Saldanha and Mahadev Naik, former Congress women's wing chief Pratima Coutinho, and several activists have been named AAP candidates for ten constituencies. Congress, the first party to release its initial candidate list, has partnered with the Goa Forward Party. However, there have been desertions throughout the state.

    Also Read | Election Commission announces five state polls: Election in 7 phases, new Covid protocols and more

    The surveys have been conducted amid a rise of Covid cases, which Omicron has fueled. The chief elections officer encouraged political parties to follow the rules and prevent the election from becoming a "super spreader event."

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2022, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14

    UP Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held from Feb 10 to March 7 in 7 phases-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held from Feb 10 to March 7 in 7 phases

    Election Commission announces polls in UP Punjab Uttarakhand Goa Manipur schedule inside gcw

    Election Commission announces polls in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur; schedule inside

    Election Commission announces Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur Punjab polls highlights

    Election Commission announces five state polls: Election in 7 phases, new Covid protocols and more

    Viresh Kumar Bhawra takes over as new Punjab DGP for a term of 2 years-dnm

    Viresh Kumar Bhawra takes over as new Punjab DGP for a term of 2 years

    Recent Stories

    Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer to release on this date; read drb

    Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer to release on this date; read

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14

    FA Cup 2021-22, Round 3 preview: English Premier League EPL teams aim to not flutter, with an eye on Round 4-ayh

    FA Cup 2021-22, Round 3 preview: EPL teams aim to not flutter, eye on Round 4

    UP Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held from Feb 10 to March 7 in 7 phases-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held from Feb 10 to March 7 in 7 phases

    Election Commission announces polls in UP Punjab Uttarakhand Goa Manipur schedule inside gcw

    Election Commission announces polls in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur; schedule inside

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic ahead of Fc Goa tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC (Game 53): I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon